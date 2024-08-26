UFC 306 Free Fight: Sean O’Malley Avenges Only Pro Loss in Dominant Fashion
Sean O'Malley would have fought Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili back-to-back, had it not been for a heated rival of his.
Sean O'Malley Rips Merab Dvalishvili, Discredits 'Black Belt Grappler' Trait
O'Malley's Side Mission Before Dvalishvili
The reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion has just one blemish on his professional record (18-1, 1 NC) and that was a TKO loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera" at UFC 250 back in August 2020. O'Malley took a fall after getting his peroneal nerve kicked by Vera, with the referee stopping the contest following ground and pound strikes.
Four years later, O'Malley would meet his former foe Vera once again, but this time for the world title as they faced off in the main event of UFC 299 last March in Miami. Ranked #6 at the time, Vera jumped the line for the title shot over the likes of Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen as a result of his storied history with O'Malley.
Though, the rematch between O'Malley and Vera couldn't have been any more different from their first fight.
Suga's Sweet Revenge
It turned out to be a striking-only affair for O'Malley in his first title defense, with the champ piecing up Vera every which way across 25 minutes of action. O'Malley would only get stronger with each round as Vera took all kinds of punishment, including a brutal knee he ate in Round 2.
Somehow, Vera stayed on his feet and survived the blow, with the Ecuadorian showing his insane grit and toughness going up against the much faster and more polished striker in O'Malley. Vera did tag O'Malley with a decent body shot in the final round, but it was too late. The final bell rang, and the scorecards read out all five rounds for O'Malley, plus a dominating 10-8 score for how "Suga" looked in Round 2.
Following a masterclass performance in Miami, Sean O'Malley is now set to meet #1 contender Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 (Noche UFC) on Sep. 14. O'Malley takes the main event spot for a third-straight time, headlining the Mexican Independence Day weekend card from Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.
O'Malley's Plan For Dvalishvili
Unlike the last fight against Vera, Sean O'Malley says the judges won't be needed when he collides with Dvalishvili, who more often than not sees his fights go to decision.
"Left hand to the chompers," O'Malley said, when asked how the fight is going to play out on his YouTube channel. "I feel like I'm gonna either just brutally... I know I'm gonna hurt him, eventually. At one point, I'm gonna hurt him, but then it could turn into a brutal KO.
"Just an absolute - not a good weight cut, not a good camp and he just gets slept bad, like [Li] Jingliang," O'Malley referenced Carlos Prates' brutal KO of Li Jingliang at UFC 305. "Like one of those where it's like 5 or 6 punches to add up and the last one just puts him into the canvas, snoring, nose crooked."
