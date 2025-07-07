UFC hits worrying low just days before knockout king returns
Three heavyweight contests take place this weekend at UFC Nashville, where 'The Black Beast' Derrick Lewis makes his return against Tallison Teixeira.
Future title contenders in Teixeira, Vitor Petrino, and Kennedy Nzechukwu could be decided at the Tennessee Fight Night, and each heavyweight fight has the chance to snap a streak of snoozer fights from the UFC's big-man division.
There hasn't been a heavyweight finish in the UFC in 114 days (written 07/07)...
Does UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira snap the heavyweight lull?
The last finish in the UFC's heavyweight division came on March 5, over 100 days ago. UFC Vegas 104 played host to Waldo Cortes-Acosta, knocking out Ryan Spann. Since then, no heavyweight fight has ended in a submission or knockout, despite them being renowned for their finishing ability.
With any hope, this unsettling trend will be snapped this weekend by one of the three heavyweight fights. Odds are that Derrick Lewis or Tallison Teixeira will break the mold. Lewis is the UFC record holder for knockouts (15), and Teixeira has a 100-percent finishing rate.
The trend could be broken in the early prelims, where former light heavyweight Kennedy Nzechukwu looks to continue his heavyweight winning streak. 'African Savage' has scored back-to-back knockouts, and he comes up against Johnny Walker's brother, Valter Walker.
Walker is on a streak of his own, possessing two heel hook finishes, back-to-back. There have only been five heavyweight heel hook finishes in the UFC, making Walker part of an exclusive club.
