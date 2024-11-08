UFC Insider Hints at Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall Superfight Targeted for January PPV
For many fight fans, a showdown between Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall may have once seemed like a pipe dream. Now, however, one UFC pundit has fueled speculation about a potential super fight between the two champions.
Pereira has expressed interest in competing for the heavyweight title, while Aspinall awaits his opportunity to unify his interim belt. The consensus among fans and analysts is that current heavyweight champion Jon Jones will retire — win or lose — after UFC 309, potentially leaving the throne vacant. But if he doesn't, the UFC will look for the biggest fight possible for his eventual send-off.
Now, former fighter-turned-pundit Chael Sonnen has hinted that Pereira and Aspinall could throw down for the interim title in 2025. The winner would challenge Jones for undisputed status.
Sonnen Offers Aspinall vs. Pereira 'Rumor'
"I have always believed — and this is nothing more than a rumor, and I back this with a little evidence — but I have always maintained that Pereira's next fight will be against Aspinall [for the interim heavyweight title]," Sonnen revealed as part of his November 7 appearance on Good Guy / Bad Guy.
"I even believe I know when it's going to be. I believe it's going to be mid-January in California [UFC 311]."
What We Know About UFC 311
UFC 311 is scheduled for January 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The main event hasn't been confirmed, but rumors suggest a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan.
Six fights have been confirmed for UFC 311 so far, including the anticipated returns of rising prospects Payton Talbott and Rinya Nakamura. Talbott last appeared on the ill-fated UFC 303 card, intended for Conor McGregor's comeback, suggesting that UFC 311 is shaping up to be a high-profile event.
