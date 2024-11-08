MMA Knockout

Milestone UFC Fight Night Card Loses Co-Main Event on Weigh-in Day

UFC Vegas 100 has been hit with another major cancellation.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC

The centennial UFC Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV has lost its co-main event on weigh-in day.

Ricky Turcios Withdraws From UFC Vegas 100

Set to take place a week before the highly-anticipated UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, UFC Vegas 100 is headlined by a matchup between perennial top-ranked welterweight Neil Magny and rising contender Carlos Prates.

UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs. Prates Full Card, Start Time, Odds, More

The card already took one significant hit when former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt was forced to withdraw from a planned co-main event bout with Miles Johns, and now the UFC has announced that the replacement co-main event between Ricky Turcios and Bernado Supaj has also been scrapped due to a medical issue on the part of Turcios (h/t Nolan King).

Milestone UFC Fight Night Card Loses Co-Main Event on Weigh-in Day
UFC Vegas 100 already lost its original co-main event when Cody Garbrandt withdrew from the card. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it wasn't the most high-profile co-main event, the bantamweight matchup was a significant fight for Turcios given that the The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner has gone 1-2 across his last three fights, while Sopaj was looking to rebound from a knockout-loss to Vinicius Oliveira that came in the Swede’s promotional debut back in March.

The cancellation comes after both men successfully hit the bantamweight limit on weigh-in day for UFC Vegas 100, where Melissa Mullins missed weight by a pound for her women’s bantamweight fight with Klaudia Sygula and UFC newcomer Zach Scroggins came in three pounds heavy for a short-notice opportunity against Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos.

UFC Fight Night Guide: Prates vs. Magny – Must-Watch Fights & Full Card

Milestone UFC Fight Night Card Loses Co-Main Event on Weigh-in Day
Neil Magny will meet Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Vegas 100. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

A main card matchup between longtime UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert and former ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder will presumably be bumped up to the co-main event spot to replace Turcios vs. Sopaj, and barring any other surprise cancellations UFC Vegas 100 will now proceed with 11 fights.

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News