Milestone UFC Fight Night Card Loses Co-Main Event on Weigh-in Day
The centennial UFC Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV has lost its co-main event on weigh-in day.
Ricky Turcios Withdraws From UFC Vegas 100
Set to take place a week before the highly-anticipated UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, UFC Vegas 100 is headlined by a matchup between perennial top-ranked welterweight Neil Magny and rising contender Carlos Prates.
UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs. Prates Full Card, Start Time, Odds, More
The card already took one significant hit when former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt was forced to withdraw from a planned co-main event bout with Miles Johns, and now the UFC has announced that the replacement co-main event between Ricky Turcios and Bernado Supaj has also been scrapped due to a medical issue on the part of Turcios (h/t Nolan King).
While it wasn't the most high-profile co-main event, the bantamweight matchup was a significant fight for Turcios given that the The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner has gone 1-2 across his last three fights, while Sopaj was looking to rebound from a knockout-loss to Vinicius Oliveira that came in the Swede’s promotional debut back in March.
The cancellation comes after both men successfully hit the bantamweight limit on weigh-in day for UFC Vegas 100, where Melissa Mullins missed weight by a pound for her women’s bantamweight fight with Klaudia Sygula and UFC newcomer Zach Scroggins came in three pounds heavy for a short-notice opportunity against Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos.
UFC Fight Night Guide: Prates vs. Magny – Must-Watch Fights & Full Card
A main card matchup between longtime UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert and former ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder will presumably be bumped up to the co-main event spot to replace Turcios vs. Sopaj, and barring any other surprise cancellations UFC Vegas 100 will now proceed with 11 fights.
