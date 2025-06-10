UFC Atlanta Guide: Do-or-die for ex-champ Kamaru Usman
UFC Atlanta marks a pivotal point in UFC welterweight history: Does Kamaru Usman turn in another classic performance, or does he show his mileage against a young, game Joaquin Buckley?
The June 14 Fight Night also hosts former champions Rose Namajunas and Cody Garbrandt as they also defend their spots against the UFC's new guard.
Aside from these fights, there is plenty to look forward to...
‘Paddy Pimblett 2.0’ returns this weekend at 19,000-seat MMA stadium show
Kamaru Usman's record as a UFC welterweight
While riding a three-fight losing streak, fans might forget Usman's near-perfect record as a UFC welterweight. In fact, he's only lost to one man at welterweight, Leon Edwards.
Usman's UFC record in the welterweight division is 15-2, and his last performance was a short-notice middleweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev, where he almost beat 'Borz' fighting off the couch.
Don't overlook Usman as he puts it all on the line against Buckley this weekend.
Undefeated fighters on the rise at UFC Atlanta
Three promising, undefeated names compete in Atlanta this weekend.
Mansur Abul-Malik; middleweight
Most notable is Mansur Abdul-Malik, an imposing middleweight striker with an undefeated 8-0 record. The 27-year-old Pittsburgh native hails from the 2024 Contender Series and hasn't touched the third round in his entire career.
He gets a stiff test in Cody Brundage, a middling yet appropriate test for any middleweights looking to break the rankings.
Oumar Sy; light heavyweight
The lesser-appreciated Oumar Sy has been on a steady rise since joining the UFC in 2024. He's been unable to put on consistent performances with several opponents dropping out.
Sy puts his 11-0 record on the line against perennial light heavyweight banger Alonzo Menifield, who is about as tough of an Octagon challenge as any light heavyweight could receive. Having only fought fringe-level talent inside the UFC, Sy is green, and Menifield is a proper test.
Malcolm Wellmaker; bantamweight
Malcolm Wellmaker (9-0) has had two incredible Octagon performances thus far. Wellmaker shut the lights off of Cameron Saaiman with a fade-out hook in April, and is known for his impressive counter punching and one-shot power.
He fights the returning Kris Moutinho, who is most well-known for being Sean O'Malley's punching bag in their hyper short-notice fight at UFC 264 in 2021. Since leaving the UFC, Moutinho has pieced together a five-fight finishing streak, so maybe he has something to offer Wellmaker on his return.
Let's wait and see.
Underrated bangers at UFC Atlanta
Prolific one-shot finisher and former Ronda Rousey teammate Edmen Shahbazyan stars on the main card. He fights grappling specialist Andre Petroski.
Paul Craig is back in his rebooked fight with light heavyweight marauder Rodolfo Bellato. Brazilian slugger Bellato takes one to give one, and is known for walking down his opponents with endless pressure and clubbing boxing.
Potent finisher Jose Ochoa fights on the prelims opposite perennial flyweight contender Cody Durden. If you're a fan of high skill matchups with a sprinkling of finishing ability, this one is for you.
