UFC books dynamite striker fight for Azerbaijan Fight Night

UFC Baku, the promotion's first-ever event in Azerbaijan, just received one of the best striking matchups on the lightweight roster.

The June 21 Fight Night, headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill, also features the return of former UFC title challenger and Bellator-Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

As promising as these fights are, the latest announcement is sure to please any hardcore fans.

UFC announces Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku

As reported by Marcel Dorff on X, UFC officials have confirmed lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes for a lightweight contest.

Fiziev last competed in a firefight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. 'Ataman' is on a rough three-fight losing streak, dropping two decisions to Gaethje and suffering an injury TKO against Mateusz Gamrot. He makes a quick turnaround from the Gaethje fight.

He doesn't get an easy fight in Bahamondes, who rides a three-fight winning streak. 'La Jaula' is one of the tallest lightweights on the roster, standing at 6'3". He retired Jalin Turner at UFC 313,

With this addition, UFC Baku is up to nine fights (subject to change):

  • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Jamahal Hill; Light Heavy
  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes; Light
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta; Light
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi; Fly
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula; Bantam
  • Melissa Mullins vs. Daria Zhelezniakova; Bantam
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Mohammed Usman; Heavy
  • Ismail Naurdiev vs. Junyong Park; Middle
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev; Heavy

