Manchester United & France legend Patrice Evra to fight in MMA debut at PFL Europe
One of the most decorated players in the history of French soccer will officially make his MMA debut under the PFL banner.
Combat sports fans are used to seeing former American football players make the jump over to MMA, but it’s another matter entirely for one of the best soccer players of his generation to throw on gloves and step into the cage.
Best known for his exploits with the French national team and an incredibly successful eight-year run with Manchester United, Patrice Evra will make his MMA debut in a showcase bout at PFL Europe Paris on May 23.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates full card picks & predictions
Evra To Make MMA Debut At Accor Arena
As noted in a press release from the PFL, Evra has worked on his combat sports skills with PFL welterweight and fellow French superstar Cédric Doumbé since 2016.
Evra captained both the French national team and Manchester United during an impressive career that saw him help United win five Premier League titles as well as the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League title, and the 43-year-old promises to put on a show for the fans at Paris’ Accor Arena.
“You guys should know by now, I love this game too! I’ve performed on the world’ biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me. I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle.”
READ MORE: UFC books dynamite striker fight for Azerbaijan Fight Night
PFL Returns To Paris
The French icon’s MMA debut should certainly draw some extra attention to the card on May 23, and in the official press release PFL CEO Pete Murray spoke about the significance of adding Evra to the event.
“I’m told he loves this game as much as us, and we’ll find out on 23 May! We’re incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner, as we’re all about exciting match-ups and making history. I can’t tell you how excited Patrice as been putting this together, but I think you’re going to see it at the Accor Arena. Paris, we’re coming to put on another historic evening of MMA, don’t miss out.”
READ MORE: Conor Benn reacts to Eubank Jr. fine with brutal social media jab
No opponent has been announced for Evra’s MMA debut as of yet, and the 2025 PFL Europe season is set to kick off on May 10 in Belfast with a card headlined by Paul Hughes and Bruno Miranda before the promotion returns to Paris on May 24.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC lets go of four fighters in latest purge
- Colby Covington trains Donald Trump's relative in Secret Service MMA
- UFC coach says Dricus Du Plessis is healthy, teases secret plan for UFC 317
- UFC rankings under fire as fighter calls system ‘crazy’
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.