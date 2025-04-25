MMA Knockout

Manchester United & France legend Patrice Evra to fight in MMA debut at PFL Europe

The 43-year-old will enter the PFL SmartCage in Paris.

Drew Beaupre

(Getty Images)

One of the most decorated players in the history of French soccer will officially make his MMA debut under the PFL banner.

Combat sports fans are used to seeing former American football players make the jump over to MMA, but it’s another matter entirely for one of the best soccer players of his generation to throw on gloves and step into the cage.

Best known for his exploits with the French national team and an incredibly successful eight-year run with Manchester United, Patrice Evra will make his MMA debut in a showcase bout at PFL Europe Paris on May 23.

FC Barcelona player David Villa (left) chases after the ball with Manchester United player Patrice Evra (right).
FC Barcelona player David Villa (left) chases after the ball with Manchester United player Patrice Evra (right) during the 2011 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. / GEPA/Imagn Images

Evra To Make MMA Debut At Accor Arena

As noted in a press release from the PFL, Evra has worked on his combat sports skills with PFL welterweight and fellow French superstar Cédric Doumbé since 2016.

Evra captained both the French national team and Manchester United during an impressive career that saw him help United win five Premier League titles as well as the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League title, and the 43-year-old promises to put on a show for the fans at Paris’ Accor Arena.

Evra has been working with PFL star Cédric Doumbé since 2016.
Evra has been working with PFL star Cédric Doumbé since 2016. / (PFL)

“You guys should know by now, I love this game too! I’ve performed on the world’ biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me. I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle.”

PFL Returns To Paris

The French icon’s MMA debut should certainly draw some extra attention to the card on May 23, and in the official press release PFL CEO Pete Murray spoke about the significance of adding Evra to the event.

Germany player Thomas Mueller (13) goes up for a header against France player Patrice Evra.
Germany player Thomas Mueller (13) goes up for a header against France player Patrice Evra during the quarterfinal match in the 2014 World Cup at Estadio Do Maracana. / Witters Sport-Imagn Images

“I’m told he loves this game as much as us, and we’ll find out on 23 May! We’re incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner, as we’re all about exciting match-ups and making history. I can’t tell you how excited Patrice as been putting this together, but I think you’re going to see it at the Accor Arena. Paris, we’re coming to put on another historic evening of MMA, don’t miss out.”

No opponent has been announced for Evra’s MMA debut as of yet, and the 2025 PFL Europe season is set to kick off on May 10 in Belfast with a card headlined by Paul Hughes and Bruno Miranda before the promotion returns to Paris on May 24.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

