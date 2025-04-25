MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier announces third Max Holloway bout for retirement fight at UFC 318

Can Dustin Poirier sweep "Blessed?"

Zain Bando

Adam Hagy-Imagn Images

The UFC heads to New Orleans, LA this summer as Dustin Poirier will ride off into the sunset opposite "BMF" champion Max Holloway in the lightweight main event of UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center on July 19.

Poirier (30-9, 22-8, 1 NC UFC) revealed to ESPN personality Pat McAfee on Friday afternoon in the lead up to the second night of the NFL Draft that the fight was officially signed.

Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3

“There’s not a better guy I could think to fight in my retirement fight,” Poirier told McAfee. "He’s a legend, former [undisputed] champion, current BMF champion, so we’re going to put on another war."

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena.
Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Poirier leads the series 2-0, as they last competed against one another at UFC 236 in April 2019, with the Louisiana native winning the then-interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Their first meeting took place at UFC 143 in Feb. 2012, as Poirier submitted Holloway by armbar in Holloway's promotional debut.

Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC) is attempting to rebound after suffering a TKO loss against former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) last October at UFC 308.

The UFC's Summer Schedule Is Incomplete

No other fights have been announced for the card as the promotion continues to build out its summer calendar. The UFC 317 card taking place a month earlier is still without a main event, as it caps off International Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV.

Wuliji Buren pins Marlon Vera to the cage during UFC 227 at Staples Center.
Wuliji Buren pins Marlon Vera to the cage during UFC 227 at Staples Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Poirier's retirement fight had been teased for quite sometime. Now, it's a little under three months away.

Published
