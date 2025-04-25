Dustin Poirier announces third Max Holloway bout for retirement fight at UFC 318
The UFC heads to New Orleans, LA this summer as Dustin Poirier will ride off into the sunset opposite "BMF" champion Max Holloway in the lightweight main event of UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center on July 19.
Poirier (30-9, 22-8, 1 NC UFC) revealed to ESPN personality Pat McAfee on Friday afternoon in the lead up to the second night of the NFL Draft that the fight was officially signed.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates full card picks & predictions
Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3
“There’s not a better guy I could think to fight in my retirement fight,” Poirier told McAfee. "He’s a legend, former [undisputed] champion, current BMF champion, so we’re going to put on another war."
Poirier leads the series 2-0, as they last competed against one another at UFC 236 in April 2019, with the Louisiana native winning the then-interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Their first meeting took place at UFC 143 in Feb. 2012, as Poirier submitted Holloway by armbar in Holloway's promotional debut.
Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC) is attempting to rebound after suffering a TKO loss against former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) last October at UFC 308.
The UFC's Summer Schedule Is Incomplete
No other fights have been announced for the card as the promotion continues to build out its summer calendar. The UFC 317 card taking place a month earlier is still without a main event, as it caps off International Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV.
READ MORE: UFC books dynamite striker fight for Azerbaijan Fight Night
Poirier's retirement fight had been teased for quite sometime. Now, it's a little under three months away.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC lets go of four fighters in latest purge
- Colby Covington trains Donald Trump's relative in Secret Service MMA
- UFC coach says Dricus Du Plessis is healthy, teases secret plan for UFC 317
- UFC rankings under fire as fighter calls system ‘crazy’
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.