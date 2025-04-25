MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates full card picks & predictions

Check out predictions for this Saturday's UFC card.

Drew Beaupre

(AFP/Getty Images)

The UFC is in Kansas City this week following a rare break in the promotion's schedule, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 fights on the card.

UFC Kansas City is headlined by top-ranked welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates, who knocked out all four opponents he faced last year after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

The co-main event features surging light heavyweight contender Mingyang Zhang and longtime veteran Anthony Smith. “Lionheart” is looking to snap a two-fight skid, while Zhang is coming off a pair of first-round knockouts against Brendson Ribeiro and Ozzy Diaz last year.

READ MORE: UFC books dynamite striker fight for Azerbaijan Fight Night

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC Kansas City Main Card Predictions

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) fights Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena.
Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) fights Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I’m as much a fan of what the “Fighting Nerds” have been doing in the UFC recently as anyone else, but after seeing Garry go the distance with Shavkat Rakhmonov I expect him avoid the big shots from Prates early on and take thing over the longer this fight goes.

(Pick: Garry)

Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Referee Mike Beltran stops the fight between Zhang Mingyang and Brendson Ribeiro during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Referee Mike Beltran stops the fight between Zhang Mingyang and Brendson Ribeiro during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fans have seen Smith play spoiler in matchups like this before, but after his near-retirement I have a hard time seeing how "Lionheart" wins this unless Zhang makes a serious mistake and ends up on the mat at some point.

(Pick: Zhang)

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

David Onama (red gloves) fights Roberto Romero (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
David Onama (red gloves) fights Roberto Romero (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Onama could have a difficult time here if he decides to test his striking against Chikadze, but if “The Silent Assassin” immediately starts looking for takedowns then he should have a clear path to victory.

(Pick: Onama)

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov

Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena.
Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

I’m a little surprised at how closely lined this fight is given that Pereira is only one fight removed from a lengthy win streak, and I’ll side the Brazilian to get back on track in what could be a chaotic fight with Magomedov.

(Pick: Pereira)

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gabriel Bonfim (not pictured) during a UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena
Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gabriel Bonfim (not pictured) during the UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

This matchup is certainly a “Fight of the Night” candidate on paper, and I’m going to slightly lean with Dalby to work around Brown’s height and reach advantage in order to score an upset.

(Pick: Dalby)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Phil Hawes (red gloves) fights Ikram Aliskerov (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center.
Phil Hawes (red gloves) fights Ikram Aliskerov (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Aliskerov could find himself caught in a submission if he gets careless here, but with Muniz returning for the first time in more than two years this looks like it’s the Russian’s fight to lose.

(Pick: Aliskerov)

READ MORE: Islam Makhachev teases huge next UFC title fight news

UFC Kansas City Preliminary Card Predictions

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Matheus Nicolau (red gloves) fights Matt Schnell (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center.
Matheus Nicolau (red gloves) fights Matt Schnell (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Similar to the Aliskerov vs. Muniz matchup, this looks like a big chance for Schnell to get back into the win column as long as he doesn’t play around with Flick on the ground too much.

(Pick: Schnell)

Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young

Evan Elder (red gloves) celebrates defeating Darrius Flowers (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena.
Evan Elder (red gloves) celebrates defeating Darrius Flowers (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Young steps in to make his UFC debut on short notice here against Elder, who had a difficult start to his own UFC career but should be able to earn a third-straight win when these two lightweights meet in Kansas City.

(Pick: Elder)

Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castañeda

John Castaneda punches Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX.
John Castaneda punches Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX. / Handout Photo-Imagn Images

I’m glad this matchup stayed together after it was originally supposed to take place last month, and while it should be a competitive scrap I have to side with Castañeda to get things done.

(Pick: Castañeda)

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili

Da'mon Blackshear (red gloves) fights Mario Bautista (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden.
Da'mon Blackshear (red gloves) fights Mario Bautista (blue gloves) during UFC 292 at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Blackshear makes a quick turnaround for this matchup after submitting Cody Gibson last month, and a third-straight win here against Alatengheili could set the 30-year-old up for a big matchup later this year.

(Pick: Blackshear)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Malcolm Wellmaker

Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) fights Steven Koslow (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena.
Cameron Saaiman (red gloves) fights Steven Koslow (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It wasn’t all that long ago that Saaiman was an undefeated prospect like Wellmaker, and I’m going to give the South African a slight edge in this fight to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses.

(Pick: Saaiman)

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana

Jaqueline Amorim (red gloves) fights Sam Hughes (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena.
Jaqueline Amorim (red gloves) fights Sam Hughes (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Viana may be fighting for her spot on the roster following back-to-back losses, and she’s unfortunately facing a confident fighter in Amorim that’s riding the momentum of three-straight finishes.

(Pick: Amorim)

Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero

Timmy Cuamba during his fight with Lucas Alexander.
Timmy Cuamba during his fight with Lucas Alexander. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Things haven’t exactly played out the way Cuamba was probably hoping when he joined the UFC last year, but I’ll pick the 26-year-old to finally earn his first Octagon victory when he meets Romero in Kansas City.

(Pick: Cuamba)

READ MORE: Conor Benn reacts to Eubank Jr. fine with brutal social media jab

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

Ailin Perez (red gloves) fights Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Ailin Perez (red gloves) fights Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Chandler at least made weight for this fight after missing the bantamweight limit ahead of both her outings last year, but she could still be in for a tough night of work in this matchup with Edwards.

(Pick: Edwards)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Kansas City all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News