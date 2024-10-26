UFC Knockouts Down 30% Since Major Glove Redesign
Since June 1, the UFC has had a significant decrease in finishes by KO/TKO.
On June 1, the UFC debuted their new glove design at UFC 302 and went without a single knockout in the entire event. Since then (up until October 25), the UFC has seen a 30% drop in finishes by KO/TKO.
Before UFC 302, the UFC hosted 213 fights in 2024. As of October 25, the UFC has hosted 215 fights since implementing the gloves, and using the new glove design, the UFC has hosted more fights with fewer knockouts.
68 finishes by KO/TKO were accounted for before UFC 302.
47 knockouts have been registered since the new glove implementation.
The data considers all KO/TKO finishes, including knees, elbows, and kicks. The UFC must complete its 2024 schedule before larger conclusions can be drawn.
