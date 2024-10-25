Francis Ngannou Says UFC Boss Dana White ‘Praying for My Downfall’
Francis Ngannou doesn't think Dana White has moved on from their UFC breakup.
The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is still on top of his game but in a different promotion - the PFL, where he signed not long after splitting up with the UFC in Jan. 2023.
A multi-million dollar contract away from a dream fight with Jon Jones, Ngannou decided to pursue the fruits of free agency instead, scoring massive paydays in the sport of boxing against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
Thought to be worth millions of dollars more than what the UFC offered him, former boss White begs to differ, claiming Ngannou would've had a better deal had he stayed in the Octagon.
"Francis is all about the money," White said, when asked about Ngannou's successful PFL debut following the death of his son. "Francis left because he knew if he fought Jon Jones and didn't win, it would hurt his chances at making the money he wanted to make. But realistically his deal was bigger here."
White also added he wanted to cut Ngannou from the UFC roster following back-to-back losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis in 2018, but didn't because someone begged him not to.
Ngannou Says White 'Can't Stand' To See Him Succeed
This isn't Ngannou's first rodeo, hearing this and much more from White in the past, especially now that he's the king of the PFL.
"Dana is trying to make things up to, like, buy a good face in the position [he's in]. Dana has lost in this situation, and the only thing is that he can't understand it," Ngannou said on MMA Today. "I left. We get apart, it's been, what, almost 2 years, and the guy is still out there... He can't live without it. He can't handle me regardless of everything that happened. I'm not about him. I went out there, did a fight, have a great fight for my son's memory. But the guy can't stand [it]. I don't know what is his problem, man."
"But, he can make everything up as he wants. That's his problem. I think he needs to make peace with yourself. You could have just say we didn't find an agreement or something. 'We couldn't come to a deal, but good luck to him.' That's it. 'Good for him'. We continue our life. What's the problem here? But I think the problem is that, he can't handle this loss. I'm sure he been praying for my downfall, then I'm just keep doing my thing, rising, since I left the UFC, in any sense, I'm more than what I was."
"Why Is He So P***ed About Me Not Making That Much Money?"
Speaking about financials and White's claims he would've made more in the UFC than in boxing and the PFL, Ngannou says that is simply not the case, making what he believes to be "twice the money" elsewhere while also claiming he is owed "backpay" from the UFC for his last two fights against Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane.
Regardless of the 0's on his paychecks, Ngannou doesn't understand why White is so concerned
"Either way, if I have made less money, if I'm not making enough money that I could have made in the UFC, that will be my problem. Why is he so p***ed about me not making that much money?" Ngannou said in response to White. "Like, come on, man. Live your life."
