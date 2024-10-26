MMA Knockout

Crowded UFC Arenas See 12% More Finishes Than APEX in 2024

UFC APEX events are only slightly worse for finishes despite having fewer fights than live crowd UFC events.

So far this year (January 1 to October 26, 2024), the UFC has staged 238 fights in front of live crowds at arena venues and 190 fights at its UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

These events have collectively produced 238 decisions, 115 KO/TKOs, 69 submissions, four no-contests, and two disqualifications. Despite live crowd events having 48 more fights, they only performed slightly better in producing finishes.

Disregarding no-contests and disqualifications, live crowd events have produced three more submissions and thirteen more knockouts so far this year. This is a nine percent difference in submissions and a 25 percent difference in knockouts.

This knockout differential is proportional to packed-crowd events having 25 percent more fights. However, crowd events have produced 36 percent more decisions.

Mathew Riddle
