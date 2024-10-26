Crowded UFC Arenas See 12% More Finishes Than APEX in 2024
So far this year (January 1 to October 26, 2024), the UFC has staged 238 fights in front of live crowds at arena venues and 190 fights at its UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.
These events have collectively produced 238 decisions, 115 KO/TKOs, 69 submissions, four no-contests, and two disqualifications. Despite live crowd events having 48 more fights, they only performed slightly better in producing finishes.
Disregarding no-contests and disqualifications, live crowd events have produced three more submissions and thirteen more knockouts so far this year. This is a nine percent difference in submissions and a 25 percent difference in knockouts.
This knockout differential is proportional to packed-crowd events having 25 percent more fights. However, crowd events have produced 36 percent more decisions.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 308 Main Card Predictions: Will Max Holloway be "Blessed" Against Ilia Topuria?
- Francis Ngannou Says UFC Boss Dana White ‘Praying for My Downfall’
- UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Card, TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
- Dustin Poirier Thinks UFC 308 Fighter Earns Title Shot With Win
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.