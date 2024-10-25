UFC 308 Main Card Predictions: Will Max Holloway be "Blessed" Against Ilia Topuria?
Fight week is coming to a close, which means UFC 308 is almost here and the MMA Knockout on SI staff has main card predictions for you.
Fans are looking forward to seeing Ilia Topuria attempt his first successful title defense when he takes on Max Holloway. The UFC Featherweight Championship is at stake in this one. Holloway has already tasted 145-pound gold, but Topuria says he's the new gold standard in the division.
Who will walk out of Abu Dhabi with the title?
Also on the docket for UFC 308 is a pivotal middleweight clash between former 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. Just as crucial is a light heavyweight tilt between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic.
As the godfather of MMA officiating once said, "Let's get it on!"
UFC 308 Main Card Predictions
Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Max Holloway - for the UFC Featherweight Championship
Fernando Quiles Jr.: I wouldn't be surprised if Topuria utilized his grappling in this fight. In fact, he would be wise to do so. Holloway has a granite chin and refuses to quit. Topuria will get his shots in standing, but if Holloway continues to press forward and land strikes of his own, I think "El Matador" takes this one to the ground. I see this going the distance with the champion retaining his gold. (Pick: Topuria)
Mathew Riddle: Proper coin-flip fight for me. It's the perfect fight with both guys at their best. I'm rocking with Topuria for no real reason. (Pick: Topuria)
Drew Beaupré: As with the first fight between Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, this is an incredible matchup that I’m equal parts excited and nervous about because I’m a huge fan of both fighters. The most disappointing outcome would be if Topuria finally manages to crack Holloway’s legendary chin early on before things really get going, and even though I’m extremely tempted to pick “Blessed” here I’ll lean with the champion to defend his belt even if the fight does go into the later rounds. (Pick: Topuria)
Zain Bando: There is no better fight than can be made in the UFC right now. Both Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway are riding ridiculous momentum after their respective wins, and something has to give. I like Holloway here given his championship pedigree and plethora of big names he has fought over the last decade. I think it’ll just be a little bit too much for Topuria. (Pick: Holloway)
Christopher De Santiago: I’ve been going back-and-forth on this pick for months, deciding between Topuria’s power, speed and grappling pedigree and Holloway’s legendary chin and takedown defense. Of course it will boil down to much more than that but I believe in Holloway’s uncanny ability to take a punch and deal back the damage to Topuria, who’s been a great hammer in the UFC, having yet to see him really as a nail.
Holloway’s been in the absolute trenches and I believe Holloway will have to catch up to Topuria in the later rounds, stopping him there in the deep water or doing just enough to squeak out a decision. (Pick: Holloway)
Consensus: Ilia Topuria, 3-2
Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Fernando Quiles Jr.: If Whittaker can weather the early storm, I think he's got a shot to put Chimaev away in rounds two and three. With that said, while Chimaev does tend to slow down as the fight progresses, I see "The Reaper" being on his back throughout the opening frame if he doesn't get submitted. In the end, I think Chimaev forces a tap or chokes Whittaker out. (Pick: Chimaev)
Mathew Riddle: I think Round-1 Khamzat is one of the best fighters in the UFC. If he's adjusted from his fight with Usman I think he makes easy work of Whittaker in the first round. Anything past the first round, I'm unsure. (Pick: Chimaev, R1 SUB)
Drew Beaupré: I’m glad the UFC elected to rebook this fight after it fell through in June, but even after Whittaker’s impressive win over Ikram Aliskerov this matchup doesn’t feel like it’s any easier to predict. It should be a treat for fans either way, and while I won’t be surprised if there’s at least one upset between the main and co-main events I have to side with Chimaev here. (Pick: Chimaev)
Zain Bando: it’s title shot or bust for Robert Whittaker. When these two were initially scheduled to fight, I took Whittaker. Khamzat Chimaev has shown me nothing that tells me he’s a changed fighter from when he last fought a year ago. To me, this is an easy win for the former champion. (Pick: Whittaker)
Christopher De Santiago: There are still a lot of questions when it comes to Khamzat Chimaev, his cardio and how he’ll do in the championship rounds especially against a former champion in Robert Whittaker. But I don’t doubt Chimaev’s wrestling ability where I believe he’ll be able to hold down Whittaker, who has great takedown defense but granted, he hasn’t been faced with as high-level of a grappler as Khamzat Chimaev in quite some time. (Pick: Chimaev)
Consensus: Khamzat Chimaev, 4-1
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Fernando Quiles Jr.: Ankalaev may find himself pressing here given the pressure from UFC CEO Dana White to have an impressive performance if he wants another title shot. I do think Ankalaev stays disciplined and gets the ground-and-pound stoppage. (Pick: Ankalaev)
Mathew Riddle: I'm calling the upset, I think Rakic has solid enough fundamentals to outscore a tepid Ankalaev. (Pick: Rakic)
Drew Beaupré: This feels like the kind of matchup that’s ripe for an upset given that many fans feel Ankalaev should already have been booked to face Alex Pereira. He certainly can’t take Rakic lightly, but I’m expecting Ankalaev to make a statement in Abu Dhabi and leave the UFC with no other option than to give him the next light heavyweight title shot. (Pick: Ankalaev)
Zain Bando: This is a good fight, but Magomed Ankalaev is on a different level. It’s a win-and-in scenario for a title shot next year, as he has the division’s longest active win streak. He just has to prove it. (Pick: Ankalaev)
Christopher De Santiago: Ankalaev is at the championship level already and I think he proves that once more with a domination of Aleksandar Rakic. I don’t see Rakic posing much of a problem to Ankalaev skill-wise, but having nothing to lose and everything to gain with a potential title shot on the line, Ankalaev better not underestimate what is a heavy underdog. (Pick: Ankalaev)
Consensus: Ankalaev, 4-1
Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige
Fernando Quiles Jr.: This is a good test for Murphy in another potential "Fight of the Night." Murphy is good at finding his range and I don't believe it'll be any different here. Give me a three-round banger with Murphy scoring the decision win. (Pick: Murphy)
Mathew Riddle: While Ige is super dangerous, I think Murphy is cerebral enough to stick at range and steal a unanimous decision. (Pick: Murphy)
Drew Beaupré: Ige has had a strong 2024 after his first-round knockout against Andre Fili and super short-notice outing against Diego Lopes at UFC 303, but the promotion hasn’t done him any favors with this matchup. “50K” certainly presents a stiff challenge for Murphy, but “The Miracle” should secure another victory here and inch closer towards featherweight title contention in the process. (Pick: Murphy)
Zain Bando: This fight has potential for FOTN. I think Dan Ige is just a little better everywhere and should be able to edge a decision win. (Pick: Ige)
Christopher De Santiago: Another fight, another decent test for the undefeated Lerone Murphy. With half of his fights ending by finish and other by decision, and Ige never having been knocked out, I predict Murphy to outwork Ige across three rounds for a decision victory. (Pick: Murphy)
Consensus: Lerone Murphy, 4-1
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
Fernando Quiles Jr.: Petrosyan could make things interesting with his grappling, but I think Shara "Bullet" keeps his unbeaten streak intact by absorbing Armen's strikes and being the more effective striker. (Pick: Magomedov)
Mathew Riddle: Wouldn't be surprised if Armen defeats Shara, since Shara has been extremely hittable in most UFC performances. I'm waiting for the right guy to crack Shara wide open, but I'm afraid Petrosyan isn't it. (Pick: Magomedov)
Drew Beaupré: This isn’t exactly a step up for Magomedov relative to his previous UFC opponents, but this is a well-matched fight that should provide some entertainment to kick off the UFC 308 PPV. The big question heading into the fight is how much Petrosyan will try to utilize his grappling, but provided Magomedov’s takedown defense holds up he should add another win to his undefeated record. (Pick: Magomedov)
Zain Bando: These are two of the UFC’s best young prospects, but this fight is trying to push Shara “Bullet” and for good reason. Barring anything wild from Armen Petrosyan, I expect a late second-round TKO. (Pick: Magomedov)
Christopher De Santiago: I don’t think Shara Magomedov will be undefeated in the UFC for much longer but I can see him holding onto his 0 for another day with Armen Petrosyan in front of him. I think Magomedov does just enough on the feet to take the judges decision, if he can keep it there, that is. (Pick: Magomedov)
Consensus: Magomedov, 5-0
