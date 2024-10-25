UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Card, TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
UFC 308 culminates with one of the biggest events on its remaining schedule. The main event features a featherweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway, Topuria's first title defense.
Topuria (15-0 MMA) is seven months removed from knocking out then-champion Alexander Volkanovski with a second-round TKO at UFC 298. It was Topuria's seventh Octagon win since 2020, becoming the first Georgian UFC champion. The victory was Topuria's fourth KO/TKO win in the UFC, making him only the third fighter to KO the South Wales native.
Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Holloway (26-7 MMA) has been on a collision course to regain his title since relinquishing it from Volkanovski in Dec. 2019, beginning a three-fight series in under three years. Holloway lost all three, including UFC 251's decision, in which many media members, fans, pundits, and UFC CEO Dana White said Holloway had done enough to win.
Fast-forward four years, as recently as April. Holloway decided to move up in weight to challenge himself against former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje entered the fight having won three out of his last four, which included a head-kick KO to claim the 'BMF' title against Gaethje last July.
UFC 308 Main Card Predictions: Will Max Holloway be "Blessed" Against Ilia Topuria?
Holloway had other ideas. Through volume, effortless striking range and pure determination, he went for the jugular. Holloway had a no mercy-style attitude entering the final seconds of the fifth-round, catching Gaethje coming with a hook as both men were exchanging blows.
The victory earned Holloway the title shot, which gives him the opportunity to become a two-time champion.
Is it Holloway's last run at conquering glory again? It remains to be seen, but nevertheless, the fight is being built as one of the sport's best current attractions.
The co-main event sees former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) face Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) in a five-round non-title fight, with the winner likely putting themselves next in line for a shot at Dricus Du Plessis.
UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Prelim Card Predictions
The card gets a special daytime start for fans in the U.S., with it beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. The pay-per-view follows at 2 p.m. ET/noon PT on ESPN+.
UFC 308 Betting Odds
Check out the updated odds as of Friday afternoon, courtesy of DraftKings.
UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Full Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC 308 Full Card Odds
• Ilia Topuria (-278) vs. Max Holloway (+225)
• Robert Whittaker (+195) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-238)
• Magomed Ankalaev (-395) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (+310)
• Lerone Muphy (-270) vs. Dan Ige (+220)
• Shara Magomedov (-175) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+145)
• Ibo Aslan (-102) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (-118)
• Geoff Neal (-305) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+245)
• Mateusz Rebecki (+250) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-310)
• Abus Magomedov (-148) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+124)
• Kennedy Nzechukwu (-800) vs. Chris Barnett (+550)
• Farid Basharat (-750) vs. Victor Hugo (+525)
• Ismael Naurdiev (-170) vs. Bruno Silva (+142)
• Rinat Fakhretdinov (-238) vs. Carlos Leal (+195)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
