Conor McGregor has had some time to kill following his UFC 329 loss to Max Holloway last Saturday, as his immediate MMA future remains in limbo.

Having said that, though, the 38-year-old McGregor is aware of who he wants to fight next.

To him, it's rather obvious, marking a rare agreement between him and Holloway, 34.

Could Conor McGregor Secure Trilogy Fight With Max Holloway?

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Both want to fight each other for the third time, as McGregor took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) in a replying spree to fan questions.

It has to be Holloway. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2026

"It has to be [Max] Holloway," McGregor wrote Friday.

McGregor replied to other fans, too, sharing his reasoning for why he is so open following his first MMA fight in five years.

I felt fully calm and relaxed. It was going to the shop for my lunch. Lunch being the opponent. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2026

"I felt fully calm and relaxed," McGregor wrote. "It was going to the shop for my lunch. Lunch being the opponent."

Conor McGregor Shares Initial UFC 329 Sequence vs. Max Holloway

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McGregor then tried to justify why he started the fight with a jumping roundhouse kick, which fans couldn't believe in the replies.

I could have walked into the centre of that octagon and taken a phone call. There was zero forward attack coming at me nor was there going to be.



Next time. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2026

"I could have walked into the centre of that octagon and taken a phone call. There was zero forward attack coming at me nor was there going to be," McGregor wrote. "Next time."

McGregor later wrote that it may have been a mistake to engage with his followers (or non-followers) based on the nature of the interactions.

"I will delete these as I am not getting into the back and forth and further annoying myself," McGregor wrote. "I was primed. Fit. Healthy. My engine, my oxygen, my blood, my [heart rate], was never in better condition. Next time I’ll give a little scream at the camera so the illusion of something else is there."

McGregor has already begun to delete some of his responses, a common tactic he has used over the years after tweets go viral (for the right or wrong reasons).

Conor McGregor Addresses Drug Speculation

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McGregor also made sure to dismiss the idea that he was on drugs before the fight, too.

I have not and will not take any mind altering substances. I feel if the fight had of went any different, favourably or otherwise, even if the fight got to take place atleast, I may have cracked the seal on this and ended back in the cycle. However it went the way it went and I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2026

"I have not and will not take any mind-altering substances," McGregor wrote. "I feel if the fight had of went any different, favourably or otherwise, even if the fight got to take place at least, I may have cracked the seal on this and ended back in the cycle.

"However, it went the way it went and I am awaiting my surgery and planning my recovery; so zero mind-altering substances have entered my body whatsoever. More time under extreme discipline is required and that is it. I find extreme discipline most enjoyable anyway, so happy days."

It's likely not the last time McGregor will speak out about the aftermath of the loss, having specifically revealed that his leg scan results would be returned in due time. At the moment, he hasn't given much of a hint, either way.

But only time will tell.