The dust has started to settle regarding Conor McGregor's failed UFC comeback attempt this past Saturday at UFC 329, suffering a devastating knee injury to the opposite leg, five years after his left leg (tibia and fibula) snapped in a UFC 264 trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In just 69 seconds, at the same venue and in the same city, McGregor went back to the drawing board following his rematch loss to Max Holloway, and has now taken to social media to express his intentions with the UFC moving forward.

Simply put, he isn't going anywhere. At least for now.

"I am getting closer," McGregor posted on Instagram.

Max Holloway Made Short Work Against Conor McGregor

(Zuffa LLC)

The photo dump from McGregor has over a million likes and 14,000 comments, many of them with words of encouragement for the former two-division champion.

In a separate post, however, McGregor is utilizing God to get him through challenging times, despite a rocky past of legal troubles and other questionable non-Octagon-related instances.

"I am a child of God," McGregor wrote as part of a lengthy post. "I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way. I am not a victim of my circumstances; I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus. I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection. All things work out for my good! All things are possible for me because I am a believer!"

McGregor added that he will take an extended layoff to recover from his injuries, but intends to remain with the UFC for the last fight of his current contract.

Could McGregor-Holloway 3 Realistically Happen?

(Zuffa LLC)

"Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God," McGregor added.

The loss to Holloway in a rematch of their Aug. 2013 fight marks McGregor's third blemish in a row dating to Jan. 2021. McGregor still is without a win since Jan. 2020, having not won consecutive fights in nearly a decade.

Holloway has said he wants a McGregor trilogy fight, while UFC CEO Dana White said he is uninterested. White briefly commented on his reaction to the chaos following the fight Saturday.

Dana White Left Stunned Over Conor McGregor's Injury

(Zuffa LLC)

"Everybody who knows anything about the fight business [knows] it's been a big topic of discussion leading up to this fight: Five years off in this sport is rough," White told reporters. "Great card. Unbelievable. The Paddy Pimblett thing right before. You just feel it all in the air. Here we go. I was expecting at least a one-round war. Who knew what Conor was capable of as far as cardio or whatever else after a five-year layoff? Well, there you go."

Although the exact injury is unclear, White suggests its a "blown ACL."

We'll see what transpires next as the McGregor saga rolls on.