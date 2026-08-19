UFC Legend Booked for Debut Fight With Misfits Boxing

In an unexpected turn of events, a former two-division UFC champion is set to make his boxing debut in September.

The debate around which fighter is the GOAT of MMA is always a hot topic among MMA fans, and last weekend Islam Makhachev further added to his case for being in that conversation when he defended his welterweight belt for the first time against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

One fighter that doesn’t often come up in the MMA GOAT debate but has a strong case to be considered the greatest athlete in combat sports history is Henry Cejudo, who captured a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics Games and later went on to win UFC titles in two different weight classes.

UFC Legend Henry Cejudo Booked for Boxing Debut

After retiring from MMA for the second time following a loss at UFC 323 last year, Cejudo returned to the wrestling mats in February and defeated Urijah Faber at RAF 6.

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) is introduced prior to fighting Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 39-year-old came up short against his former UFC opponent Merab Dvalishvili in July at RAF Georgia, but now Cejudo apparently wants to get back to striking and has been booked to make his boxing debut against on September 26 with Misfits Boxing.

Viral sensation @DeenTheGreat makes his long-awaited return to Misfits Boxing as he faces Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion @HenryCejudo in a blockbuster showdown 👀



Sep 26 | Miami | Live only on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/xiA0vgai98 — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) August 19, 2026

Cejudo is also scheduled to rematch Dvalishvili at RAF 12 on August 22, but as long as the Olympic gold medalist doesn’t sustain any injuries during that wrestling match then he’ll be stepping into the boxing ring opposite Nurideen “Deen the Great” Shabazz the following month.

"Deen the Great" Faces UFC Legend Following First Boxing Loss

A veteran of Misfits Boxing, Shabazz debuted with the promotion in 2022 and knocked out Stuart Kellog in the first round of their exhibition bout.

Shabazz also scored a knockout against Walid Muhsein in his first pro bout later that year but has only competed in exhibition bouts since then, with his most recent win coming against Shazan Idrees at Brandrisk Promotions 4 in February of last year.

The 25-year-old last competed at Misfits Mania in December, where he suffered his first loss when Amada Vargas defeated him via unanimous decision.

Henry Cejudo's Boxing Debut Comes Less Than a Year After Second UFC Retirement

It’s been awhile since MMA fans have seen a name as high-profile as Cejudo make the jump to boxing, as that trend seems to have died down somewhat in recent years.

A lock for the UFC Hall of Fame at some point in the near future, Cejudo fell to Demetrious Johnson in his initial shot at UFC gold in 2016 but met Johnson in a rematch at UFC 227 and took the UFC flyweight belt via split decision.

Henry Cejudo moves in against Demetrious Johnson during UFC 227 at Staples Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Cejudo defended his bantamweight belt with a 32-second knockout of T.J. Dillashaw before moving up to bantamweight at UFC 238, where he also stopped Marlon Moraes to win the division’s vacant belt and join the short list of fighters that have held UFC titles in two weight classes.

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) and Marlon Moraes (blue gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. | USA TODAY Sports

“Triple C” defeated UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz to defend the bantamweight belt at UFC 329 before unexpectedly announcing his retirement, but Cejudo returned three years later and came one scorecard away from reclaiming the bantamweight title when he met Aljamain Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling (red gloves) reacts after defeating Henry Cejudo (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 39-year-old also fell to Dvalishvili and Song Yadong before dropping a unanimous decision to Payton Talbott at UFC 323, which encouraged the former two-division champion to hang up his gloves for the second time.