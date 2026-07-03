UFC Legend Jon Jones Explains Khamzat Chimaev Loss, Predicts Ilia Topuria Rebound
Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones didn't hold back regarding Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev recently losing their respective UFC Lightweight Championship and UFC Middleweight Championships at UFC 328 and UFC Freedom 250 over the last two months.
Jones, whose only loss in a Dec. 2009 disqualification vs. Matt Hamill, went in-depth about why champions suffer setbacks. But, for Topuria and Chimaev, its two separate paths Jones sees each taking.
According to Jones, Topuria is in a much stronger position to regain gold.
Jon Jones Sends Eye-Opening Feedback To Ilia Topuria
"What I heard is that [Ilia] is humble, he’s honest, he realizes that he just didn’t perform well," Jones told Red Corner MMA. "That’s the No. 1 step of getting back into the ring in a healthy way.”
Topuria failed to get himself together ahead of a would-be fifth round against Justin Gaethje as the fight was stopped between rounds. The loss for Topuria was an unexpected setback, one that may not be corrected until early next year when he's finally 100 percent healthy.
Meanwhile, Chimaev bulldozed through the middleweight division before eventually capturing the title vs. Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago last August. In May, he failed to defend the middleweight strap vs. Sean Strickland in a closely-contested split decision.
Khamzat Chimaev's Path Back to UFC Title, According to Jon Jones
Jones said he recognizes a weakness in Chimaev that is a must-fix in order to return to the middleweight division's mountaintop.
“If I was Khamzat, I would work on my weaknesses," Jones said. "Maybe switch up your endurance routine, and spend more time on your back.”
Chimaev had rarely been in precarious positions in the UFC prior to the Strickland loss, making his points highly-valid as Chimaev's road to redemption begins.
Meanwhile, Jones has shifted his priorities away from fighting into a more coaching-centric role. Jones has yet to return to the UFC since Nov. 2024, marking a 20-month absence from the Octagon upon a brief retirement before teasing an eventually failed heavyweight title defense on two occasions (Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira).
Now, it remains to be seen how Topuria and Chimaev bounce back. Topuria had moved up to lightweight from featherweight last year, while Chimaev is set on staying at middleweight and eyes a rematch with Strickland down the line.
If Jones' words hold true, Topuria and Chimaev may come back stronger with less pressure given neither are champions.
But only time will tell.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99