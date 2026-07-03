UFC Legend Jon Jones Explains Khamzat Chimaev Loss, Predicts Ilia Topuria Rebound

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones didn't hold back regarding Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev recently losing their respective UFC Lightweight Championship and UFC Middleweight Championships at UFC 328 and UFC Freedom 250 over the last two months.

Jones, whose only loss in a Dec. 2009 disqualification vs. Matt Hamill, went in-depth about why champions suffer setbacks. But, for Topuria and Chimaev, its two separate paths Jones sees each taking.

According to Jones, Topuria is in a much stronger position to regain gold.

Jon Jones Sends Eye-Opening Feedback To Ilia Topuria

Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jon Jones poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"What I heard is that [Ilia] is humble, he’s honest, he realizes that he just didn’t perform well," Jones told Red Corner MMA. "That’s the No. 1 step of getting back into the ring in a healthy way.”

Jon Jones gave some advice to Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria after they both experienced their first career losses recently:



“What I heard is that [Ilia] is humble, he’s honest, he realizes that he just didn’t perform well. That’s the #1 step of getting back into the ring in a… pic.twitter.com/7Hm52n074f — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 1, 2026

Topuria failed to get himself together ahead of a would-be fifth round against Justin Gaethje as the fight was stopped between rounds. The loss for Topuria was an unexpected setback, one that may not be corrected until early next year when he's finally 100 percent healthy.

Meanwhile, Chimaev bulldozed through the middleweight division before eventually capturing the title vs. Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago last August. In May, he failed to defend the middleweight strap vs. Sean Strickland in a closely-contested split decision.

Khamzat Chimaev's Path Back to UFC Title, According to Jon Jones

Jones said he recognizes a weakness in Chimaev that is a must-fix in order to return to the middleweight division's mountaintop.

“If I was Khamzat, I would work on my weaknesses," Jones said. "Maybe switch up your endurance routine, and spend more time on your back.”

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chimaev had rarely been in precarious positions in the UFC prior to the Strickland loss, making his points highly-valid as Chimaev's road to redemption begins.

Meanwhile, Jones has shifted his priorities away from fighting into a more coaching-centric role. Jones has yet to return to the UFC since Nov. 2024, marking a 20-month absence from the Octagon upon a brief retirement before teasing an eventually failed heavyweight title defense on two occasions (Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira).

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now, it remains to be seen how Topuria and Chimaev bounce back. Topuria had moved up to lightweight from featherweight last year, while Chimaev is set on staying at middleweight and eyes a rematch with Strickland down the line.

If Jones' words hold true, Topuria and Chimaev may come back stronger with less pressure given neither are champions.

But only time will tell.