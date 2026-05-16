Netflix's first foray into mixed martial arts has arrived. The streaming giant, teamed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, has put together a pretty interesting MMA card headlined by maybe the biggest fight in women's MMA history between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Mauro Ranallo, Elle Duncan and Ariel Helwani will work the broadcast for Netflix. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and we'll be bringing you live results and highlights. It should be an entertaining night of fights with Netflix putting together a card full of the biggest free agents available.

How to watch Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Following big-time mixed martial arts has become much more simple with the UFC recently moving all of its cards to Paramount+, but they couldn't convince Rousey to come back for her return fight. So Rousey, Carano and the rest of the fighters have joined Jake Paul at Netflix.

The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will air on Netflix. If you want to watch the preliminary bouts, those will stream on Tudum, which is apparently different from Netflix, but part of Netflix. Anyway, here's the link where you can watch those fights and a number of behind-the-scenes features. Then just open up the Netflix app when that's done and Rousey and Carano will probably be staring menacingly back at you through the screen.

Rousey vs. Carnano: Full Card and Results

Here are the five fights that make up the main card that will be broadcast live on Netflix:

Fighter Fighter Weight Class (LBS) Result: Ronda Rousey Gina Carano Featherweight (145) Nate Diaz Mike Perry Welterweight (170) Francis Ngannou Philipe Lins Heavyweight (265) Salahdine Parnasse Kenneth Cross Lightweight (155) Junior dos Santos Robelis Despaigne Heavyweight (265)

After tonight, it will be interesting to see what happens to a number of these fighters. Rousey and Carano seem unlikely to fight anyone else, no matter who wins. Maybe if it's a great fight they would do it again, but neither of them are going to the UFC so Netflix would have to find another big star.

Diaz is 41 and hasn't fought since 2022, but he remains an attractive name and has already called out UFC fighter Charles Oliveira who won the symbolic "BMF" belt in March. (If you don't know what that means, don't feel bad.) Diaz has been especially entertaining this week as he was forced to do press for the first time in a few years. As usual, it's been an adventure.

“It wasn’t intentional. I don’t try to be late. I just wind up late.”



“Well, how are we gonna make people pay attention?



“We ain’t going to be late to the fight.”



Nate Diaz and Mike Perry 😭 @arielhelwani#RouseyCarano

Saturday, May 16

9 PM ET | 6 PM PT

LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/naJbmke0bM — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 12, 2026

Ngannou is still a legitimate heavyweight contender, but the UFC seems unlikely to pay the former champion's price. So maybe he finds a new home at Netflix where he can fight any other heavyweight who is unafilliated. With a victory on Saturday night Junior dos Santos might be a good future fight.

Let there be no mistake, if this goes well, Netflix will look to do it again. They have carried Jake Paul's last two fights (Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua) and doing an MMA card or two a year seems like a no-brainer if they can keep putting together cards if they have enough name-brand combatants.

Here's the full undercard that will also air on Tudum/Netflix, starting at 6 p.m. ET:

Fighter Fighter Weight Class (LBS) Result: Namo Fazil Jake Bobain Welterweight (170) Adriano Moraes Phumi Nkuta Catchweight (130) Jason Jackson Jefferson Creighton Welterweight (170) David Mgoyan Albert Morales Featherweight (145) Aline Pereira Jade Masson-Wong Catchweight (130) Chris Avila Brandon Jenkins Catchweight (165)

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