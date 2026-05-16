Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: Streaming Info, Full Card Details, Results and Highlights
Netflix's first foray into mixed martial arts has arrived. The streaming giant, teamed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, has put together a pretty interesting MMA card headlined by maybe the biggest fight in women's MMA history between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.
Mauro Ranallo, Elle Duncan and Ariel Helwani will work the broadcast for Netflix. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and we'll be bringing you live results and highlights. It should be an entertaining night of fights with Netflix putting together a card full of the biggest free agents available.
How to watch Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
Following big-time mixed martial arts has become much more simple with the UFC recently moving all of its cards to Paramount+, but they couldn't convince Rousey to come back for her return fight. So Rousey, Carano and the rest of the fighters have joined Jake Paul at Netflix.
The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will air on Netflix. If you want to watch the preliminary bouts, those will stream on Tudum, which is apparently different from Netflix, but part of Netflix. Anyway, here's the link where you can watch those fights and a number of behind-the-scenes features. Then just open up the Netflix app when that's done and Rousey and Carano will probably be staring menacingly back at you through the screen.
Rousey vs. Carnano: Full Card and Results
Here are the five fights that make up the main card that will be broadcast live on Netflix:
Fighter
Fighter
Weight Class (LBS)
Result:
Ronda Rousey
Gina Carano
Featherweight (145)
Nate Diaz
Mike Perry
Welterweight (170)
Francis Ngannou
Philipe Lins
Heavyweight (265)
Salahdine Parnasse
Kenneth Cross
Lightweight (155)
Junior dos Santos
Robelis Despaigne
Heavyweight (265)
After tonight, it will be interesting to see what happens to a number of these fighters. Rousey and Carano seem unlikely to fight anyone else, no matter who wins. Maybe if it's a great fight they would do it again, but neither of them are going to the UFC so Netflix would have to find another big star.
Diaz is 41 and hasn't fought since 2022, but he remains an attractive name and has already called out UFC fighter Charles Oliveira who won the symbolic "BMF" belt in March. (If you don't know what that means, don't feel bad.) Diaz has been especially entertaining this week as he was forced to do press for the first time in a few years. As usual, it's been an adventure.
Ngannou is still a legitimate heavyweight contender, but the UFC seems unlikely to pay the former champion's price. So maybe he finds a new home at Netflix where he can fight any other heavyweight who is unafilliated. With a victory on Saturday night Junior dos Santos might be a good future fight.
Let there be no mistake, if this goes well, Netflix will look to do it again. They have carried Jake Paul's last two fights (Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua) and doing an MMA card or two a year seems like a no-brainer if they can keep putting together cards if they have enough name-brand combatants.
Here's the full undercard that will also air on Tudum/Netflix, starting at 6 p.m. ET:
Fighter
Fighter
Weight Class (LBS)
Result:
Namo Fazil
Jake Bobain
Welterweight (170)
Adriano Moraes
Phumi Nkuta
Catchweight (130)
Jason Jackson
Jefferson Creighton
Welterweight (170)
David Mgoyan
Albert Morales
Featherweight (145)
Aline Pereira
Jade Masson-Wong
Catchweight (130)
Chris Avila
Brandon Jenkins
Catchweight (165)
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Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.Follow Stephen_Douglas