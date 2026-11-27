Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic has remained largely away from the public eye since his UFC 309 loss to Jon Jones in Nov. 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Miocic recently said he'd consider a comeback appearance in the near future, and he isn't ruling it out entirely.

"A lot of money," Miocic said via MMAJunkie. "I guess there's always a chance of coming out of retirement. Never say never. I'd probably fight anyone. I've never really cared about who I fought, so there's no dream fight. But if there's a lot of money involved then I would definitely do it."

Miocic attempted to regain the heavyweight titl from Jones in his eventual loss, having an illustrious heavyweight run over the course of a decade. But, unfortunately for the Ohio native, age caught up.

Miocic, now 44, was given a chance to reflect on his career as a whole and some of his most daunting opponents.

Stipe Miocic Brutally Honest on Toughest UFC Fights

August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Stipe Miocic celebrates his championship victory by TKO against Daniel Cormier during UFC 241 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"It's between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones," Miocic said. "Jones was just very crafty. He's incredibly smart and has always had a good game plan. This ability made him really difficult to prepare for. He always saw his opportunities and took them through smart and well-executed game planning."

If Miocic chooses to come out of retirement, the division looks drastically different. The current UFC Heavyweight Champion is Ciryl Gane. Jones appears to remain retired, while Tom Aspinall is still inactive due to his eye injuries.

Josh Hokit is 13 days removed from fighting for the heavyweight title, as his next fight remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is likely one win away from remaining a top contender at heavyweight, showcasing just how broad the current state of the division is.

Miocic ended his UFC run on a two-fight losing skid, securing his last win in Aug. 2020 against Cormier in what would be one of the final title fights to take place at the then-named UFC APEX.

Could Stipe Miocic Return to UFC?

Two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic of Cleveland chants, \"O-H-I-O\" with the crowd during UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday night. Sports Ufc Fight Night Columbus Blaydes Daukaus | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We'll see whether Miocic pulls the trigger. If he does, it will create an old-school feel to the division and give the UFC an opportunity to have its first American heavyweight champion in a few years, should Miocic be thrust into a title fight.

In addition, the UFC returns to Cleveland in February. Even if Miocic doesn't, by some miracle, fight on that card, he will likely be in attendance given that he is a regular at Midwest-based cards.