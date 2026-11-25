Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley is genuinely interested in seeing Jon Jones return to the UFC's heavyweight division next year. Since Nov. 2024, Jones has remained inactive and is all but retired, at least according to UFC CEO Dana White.

Jones has not hinted at a definitive comeback plan next year. However, if O'Malley were a matchmaker, the choice would be obvious: Josh Hokit.

"Hokit and Jon Jones, this is setting up for an incredible fight, is what this is doing," O'Malley said in a new YouTube video. "We want to see Josh Hokit vs. Jonny 'Bones' Jones. That's what this is all coming down to. They have to settle it, and it's going to make for probably one of the biggest fights in UFC history."

The beef stems from an insane tirade both men went after on social media. In a series of tweets, Hokit appeared to antagonize Jones, which the ex-two-division champ didn't take too kindly.

O'Malley could arguably be best described as a purist. In his own words, the fight basically sells itself.

Why Sean O'Malley is Interested in Jones-Hokit

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Sean O'Malley (red gloves) celebrates after winning against Aiemann Zahabi (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's the heavyweight division," O'Malley said. "For whatever reason, the heavyweight division is what people want to see the most. Jon Jones is the greatest of all time. Josh Hokit is becoming a superstar. This is what people want to see."

O'Malley went as far as to admit that he could see a possible Jones-Hokit fight have historical proportions.

Could Jones-Hokit Actually Happen?

Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit (blue gloves)reacts after a heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane (red gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This level [Jones] talking about Josh likes them young – I mean Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Conor [McGregor], religion was brought into it," O'Malley added. "Family was brought into it. That was probably the most hatred towards each other. This is trending in that direction. There hasn't been enough time for it to get to that level, but it's going to be."

O'Malley didn't specify when the fight should take place next year but kept re-emphasizing how excited he would be to either be part of the event or watch it live. He envisions an all-out slugfest with an even greater build-up, which could make the fight one of the year's biggest should it happen.

For now, Hokit is still undergoing the fallout of his loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 nearly two weeks ago at Madison Square Garden, while Jones has remained in the public eye sporadically while away from active competition.

We'll see if the fight comes together. At least O'Malley is on board, for right now.