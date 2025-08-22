UFC LIVE: Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang results & highlights
Tonight's UFC Fight Night looks to inject some ferocious Chinese talent into the light heavyweight division. Prolific finisher Mingyang Zhang has ended all 19 of his wins inside the first round, and standing in the way of a top spot in the 205 division is perennial contender Johnny Walker.
We're also privy to a five-round co-main event between Brian Ortega and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMA Knockout will be here, live at 3 AM ET for results and highlights throughout the entire event.
UFC Shanghai continues as planned despite weigh-in drama
Our co-main event between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling was nearly cancelled on Thursday, with rumors of Ortega fainting. Further reports prove that the fight will continue, but instead of fighting at featherweight (145), they will fight at lightweight (155).
UFC Shanghai guide: finishers and future contenders highlight stacked card
Who's fighting tonight at UFC Shanghai?
- Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang; 205 main event
- Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling; 155 co-main event (five rounds)
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; 265
- Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas; 125
- Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie; 170
- Maheshate vs. Gauge Young; 155
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson; 125
- Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard; 155
- Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus; 185
- Yizha vs. Westin Wilson; 145
- Long Xiao vs. Su Young You; 135
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev; 205
UFC Shanghai live results & highlights
