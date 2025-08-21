UFC Shanghai guide: finishers and future contenders highlight stacked card
UFC returns to China this weekend for an early-US-start Fight Night. Fans will be pleased to see an all-finisher headlining fight, paired with a hardcore veteran matchup in the co-main.
Dynamic Brazilian striker Johnny Walker returns, hoping to defend his light heavyweight ranking against Chinese newcomer Mingyang Zhang. 'Mountain Tiger' is about as prolific as it gets for a finisher, having knocked out or submitted all his 19 wins in the first round.
Without wasting time, here's your casual guide to UFC Shanghai.
UFC Shanghai full card
- Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang; 205 main event
- Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling; 145 co-main event (five rounds)
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; 265
- Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas; 125
- Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie; 170
- Maheshate vs. Gauge Young; 155
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson; 125
- Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard; 155
- Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus; 185
- Yizha vs. Westin Wilson; 145
- Long Xiao vs. Su Young You; 135
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev; 205
Seriously high stakes fights at UFC Shanghai
Forget the main and co-main events, other fights take precedence in terms of the stakes they carry this weekend in China.
Lone'er Kavanagh looking to cement his place against Charles Johnson
First of all, the prelim bout between Lone'er Kavanagh and Charles Johnson is undisputedly the highest skill matchup on the night, with the undefeated Kavanagh being one of the best flyweight prospects currently. Johnson is no pushover, and is looking to steal the Briton's momentum.
Sergei Pavlovich defending his top spot against Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Once upon a time, Sergei Pavlovich was an absolute juggernaut in the heavyweight division. The Russian slugger steamrolled names like Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis on his path to the interim title fight with Tom Aspinall at UFC 295, but fell short inside of a round.
Pavlovich has been rather gunshy since that loss, but has a chance to prove he can still find the finish against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, a 14-1 Dominican boxer riding a five fight winning streak.
Don't miss these names at UFC Shanghai
Uran Satybaldiev opens the prelims. He didn't look too bad in his super short-notice heavyweight debut against Martin Buday four months ago. Now fighting in his native weight class, it's Satybaldiev's time to shine and deny Diyar Nurgozhay a victory in the Octagon.
Michel Pereira looks to break a two-fight losing streak opposite the returnign Kyle Daukaus on the night's prelims. You might know Pereira from highlights videos where he's seen backflipping and bouncing around the cage.
