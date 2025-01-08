Official UFC 312 Poster Showcases Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 & Zhang vs. Suarez
The UFC has dropped the official poster for its second Pay-Per-View event of 2025.
Dricus Du Plessis & Sean Strickland Rematch In Australia
The world’s leading MMA promotion is set to return after a nearly month-long break this Saturday with a UFC Fight Night event headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, and next week fans will be treated to a stacked UFC 311 card at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.
Arman Tsarukyan on Facing Islam Makhachev at UFC 311: ‘Belt Motivates Me, Not Him'
UFC 312 features a title fight doubleheader with the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov challenging Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and Islam Makhachev set to defend his lightweight belt in a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan, and UFC 312 will also be headlined by another title fight rematch with Dricus Du Plessis scheduled to defend his middleweight belt against former champion Sean Strickland.
Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili will also square off with undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez when UFC 312 goes down at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and ahead of the event on February 8 the UFC has dropped the official poster showcasing both of the card’s title bouts.
Strickland famously won the middleweight belt from Israel Adesanya in a significant upset at UFC 293 but dropped a split decision to Du Plessis in his first title defense at the beginning of last year. The 33-year-old rebounded with a win over former title challenger Paulo Costa in December, while Du Plessis went on to defend his title against Adesanya at UFC 305.
UFC Fight Night Dern vs. Ribas 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
Zhang is currently in her second reign as UFC strawweight champion and has already collected two title defenses against Amanda Lemos and her countrywoman Yan Xiaonan, but at UFC 312 she’ll be tasked with trying to hand Suarez her first professional loss in what will also be the undefeated fighter’s first outing in well over a year.
The one-two punch of UFC 311 and UFC 312 should provide a strong start to the UFC’s Pay-Per-View calendar in 2025, and fans will hope that the theme of trying to put at least two title fights on PPV events will carry on for the rest of the year.
More UFC & MMA News
• Vadim Nemkov Added to Road to Dubai Champions Series, Nathan Kelly Gets New Opponent
• BKFC Loses Crossover Fight: ‘Kimbo Slice Jr. Is Afraid of TikTok Dancing Bryce Hall'
• Eddie Alvarez Deems Dustin Poirier ‘Most Violent’ of UFC Lightweight Stars
• Anthony Taylor on Boxing Darren Till: ‘If You Want to Kick, I’ll Kick Back’
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.