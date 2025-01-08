DWCS Contract Winner & Surgeon David Martinez Books UFC Debut in Mexico City
The doctor is in for his UFC debut.
David Martinez, a 26-year-old bantamweight fighter from Mexico, won his UFC contract off Dana White's Contender Series in October, impressing with a striking clinic for his seventh-straight win. 11-1 as a pro, Martinez is now set to make his first walk as a UFC fighter - at home.
Surgeon by Day, MMA Fighter by Night: David Martinez Makes Case for UFC Contract
Martinez To Debut In Mexico City
That's right, according to ESPN Deportes' Carlos Legaspi, Martinez will fight Saimon Oliveira at UFC Mexico City on Mar. 29.
Also a Contender Series alumni, Oliveira (18-5) is 0-2 in the UFC with defeats to Tony Gravely and the undefeated Daniel Marcos. Another loss could be it for the Brazilian, making this a true make-or-break fight against an uber-talented striker in David Martinez.
Oliveira had much success on the regional scene, winning five-straight fights and collecting 11 submissions along the way.
An orthopedic surgeon as well as a fighter, David Martinez has all KO's except for one win. "The Black Spartan's" greatest feat? Beating three fighters in a one-night tournament at Combate Global, where Martinez reigned as the bantamweight champion and one of the world's top prospects outside the UFC for his skills in the striking department and a Mexican heart to back it up.
More UFC & MMA News
• Vadim Nemkov Added to Road to Dubai Champions Series, Nathan Kelly Gets New Opponent
• BKFC Loses Crossover Fight: ‘Kimbo Slice Jr. Is Afraid of TikTok Dancing Bryce Hall'
• Eddie Alvarez Deems Dustin Poirier ‘Most Violent’ of UFC Lightweight Stars
• Anthony Taylor on Boxing Darren Till: ‘If You Want to Kick, I’ll Kick Back’
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.