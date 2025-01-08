Anthony Taylor on Boxing Darren Till: ‘If You Want to Kick, I’ll Kick Back’
All the hard work has paid off for Anthony "Pretty Boy" Taylor in his biggest fight to date against Darren Till on Jan. 18.
The current Misfits Boxing Champion is a short-notice replacement for his former foe Tommy Fury, who withdrew from the Misfits 20 headliner because Till had previously said he would kick and elbow Fury if he was losing the boxing match.
Taylor, 35, is no stranger to the MMA ruleset, having fought as a pro 12 times, 5 as a Bellator fighter. With a 7-5 record, Taylor took losses early on but bounced back with five wins in a row, two of those coming over former UFC fighters, before experiencing the renaissance of his career in influencer boxing.
Taylor Plots Early TKO Of Towering Till
With Till standing at 6'0" tall, Taylor will look to overcome a 8-inch reach advantage against the former UFC title challenger who fought at both welterweight and middleweight. Taylor used to fight at lightweight, going up weight classes for a potential career-defining moment against Till.
"I wanna finish this dude inside three rounds," Taylor said on the Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday.
Taylor Warns Till: "I'm Gonna Kick Back..."
Knowing what Till said to Fury to get him there in the first place, Taylor says he'll be ready for anything Till throws at him in the boxing ring, from gloved punches to MMA kicks and elbows.
"It doesn't matter what he has planned. If you want to kick, I'm gonna kick back," Taylor added. "If you want an elbow, I'm gonna elbow, punch, whatever you wanna do, I'll do it 10 times worse."
Till and Taylor would argue back-and-forth on Tuesday, with Till saying he's only fought elite fighters whereas Taylor mocked the ex-UFC star for being knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in 2019.
