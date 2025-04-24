UFC champ Magomed Ankalaev taunts Alex Pereira in latest online jab
UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is enjoying being at the top of the pile.
Ankalaev took the title from rival Alex Pereira in a tepid affair at UFC 313, but that didn't detract from his fourteen-fight unbeaten streak until then.
'Big Ank,' or rather his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is working to set up a rematch with Pereira, and they're set on taunting 'Poatan' to make it happen.
Magomed Ankalaev suggests Alex Pereira has quit fighting
On April 24, Ankalaev's X account taunted Pereira by suggesting that he's done fighting.
"[Alex Pereira] do you still like fighting?" Ankalaev's message read. "I have a feeling you are done."
Despite punching down at his rival, Ankalaev-Pereira was an exceptionally close fight. Media members scored the fight a near-even split, and 55 percent of 1,942 fan scorecards had Pereira winning, per MMA Decisions.
This, paired with Pereira's long reign as champion, justifies a rematch. With 'Poatan's' star leverage, it's entirely possible that he forces a short-notice rematch during International Fight Week, which is currently plagued with uncertainty.
Keep your eyes peeled for announcements at UFC 315 in May...
