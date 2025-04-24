UFC fans explode after ex-champ batters YouTuber in the gym
Sean Strickland is continuing his trend of tenderizing online personalities in the cage.
'Tarzan' battered SNEAKO in 2024, and now he's moved on to other influencers, taking on popular vlogger Nick Nayersina, a YouTuber with over one million followers.
What ensued wasn't light sparring...
Sean Strickland mauls YouTuber Nick Nayersina in mutual sparring
Nayersina shared the full clip of him sparring Strickland on April 23.
The sparring was consensual, and Nayersina shared private messages with Strickland that showed the lead-up.
"[...] Understand there is a chance you get seriously hurt," Strickland's message read. ". . . MMA sparring is seriously dangerous . . . No idea why you want to do this but you got it."
It's not apparent whether Nayersina knew what he was getting into. Strickland pushed a relentless pace and landed some truly cruel shots, even throwing some elbows and knees.
Despite this, Strickland was holding back while managing to TKO his untrained opponent.
Fight fans react to Sean Strickland beating up YouTuber
Fight fans weren't too pleased with Strickland after watching him practically simulate Nayersina's death.
"No REAL man would have acted like Sean," Wrote one user on YouTube.
One user on X was aghast, "This s*** isn’t cool, entertaining, or funny. It’s just sad and pathetic. Strickland never fights like this when he gets paid by the UFC to do this against actual fighters that can defend themselves and throw punches back. He just looks like a bully & a coward doing this."
"If only Strickland fought in the UFC like this instead of against teenagers half his size," Another remarked.
"Strickland is such a loser, he only goes hard in sparring against untrained men, not even ones with some experience," Another said.
Strickland is currently in fight limbo after losing his title fight rematch with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312.
