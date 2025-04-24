Dricus Du Plessis sends message to UFC fans amid injury rumors
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has snubbed claims that he's injured and out of his next fight.
Reports of 'DDP' being injured have sparked debate over who will headline UFC 317. Contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho have tempted an interim title fight, and other contenders have thrown their hat into the ring for a golden opportunity.
After rumors swirled of Du Plessis breaking his shin in sparring, the champ came out of the woodwork to clear the air.
Dricus Du Plessis silences injury claims and says UFC 317 fight was 'never signed'
Taking to Instagram on April 24, Du Plessis explained that he let the drama play out, before shutting down any injury rumors. Surprisingly, 'Stillknocks' admits the UFC 317 fight was never signed, but he'll have fight news coming soon.
"Okey so everyone had their opinions and rumours and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining," Du Plessis wrote.
"Unfortunately none of it is true myself and [UFC] already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight...
"I am the champion I know when I fight - you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned."
Many believe Du Plessis's next fight is against Khamzat Chimaev, but nothing has been announced thus far. Ilia Topuria could save International Fight Week, but if anything is to be announced, it'll come at UFC 315 in May.
