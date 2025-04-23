MMA Knockout

UFC's biggest fight of the year could be in serious jeopardy

Could Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall not happen at all?

Zain Bando

(Zuffa LLC)

MMA fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement for the UFC's biggest fight so far this year between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Now, there has been a reported shakeup.

According to UFC and ESPN MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, he retracted his original statement claiming Jones-Aspinall had been agreed to "down to the date," but gave no further context.

When will Jon Jones make a decision
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Latest Intel About Jones-Aspinall

Sonnen attempted to clear the air Tuesday afternoon, although he didn't fully apologize for not being 100 percent accurate.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“OK, I might have said that,” Sonnen said. “I also did believe that to be true, so I do remember—I might have said that. It would be real easy to know, I film everything and put it out. But one thing I do know I told you word for word...I told you Tom Aspinall’s next fight is done, but I don’t know that it will be against Jon Jones. I then told you if Jon Jones fights again, Jon Jones’ next fight will be against Tom Aspinall. I told you that.”

Who Would Tom Aspinall Fight Next?

The UFC's backup plan is a former interim heavyweight champion and multiple-time title challenger: Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall's next fight is in limb
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“The current plan right now, Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim championship," Sonnen said. "Now, I will back the moves. I will back the moves with full integrity in place because our overarching theme, our constitution itself within the sport of MMA is we fiercely adhere to the rules that we make up as we go. So, I’m on board and I like anything that ends in world championship.”

If Sonnen happens to be correct, Jones will remain the undisputed champion for another unspecified time period. Therefore, this would mean Aspinall would have to defend his interim title again to keep the fight alive.

Is it a risk worth taking? We'll soon find out.

ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

