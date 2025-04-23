UFC's biggest fight of the year could be in serious jeopardy
MMA fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement for the UFC's biggest fight so far this year between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Now, there has been a reported shakeup.
According to UFC and ESPN MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, he retracted his original statement claiming Jones-Aspinall had been agreed to "down to the date," but gave no further context.
The Latest Intel About Jones-Aspinall
Sonnen attempted to clear the air Tuesday afternoon, although he didn't fully apologize for not being 100 percent accurate.
“OK, I might have said that,” Sonnen said. “I also did believe that to be true, so I do remember—I might have said that. It would be real easy to know, I film everything and put it out. But one thing I do know I told you word for word...I told you Tom Aspinall’s next fight is done, but I don’t know that it will be against Jon Jones. I then told you if Jon Jones fights again, Jon Jones’ next fight will be against Tom Aspinall. I told you that.”
Who Would Tom Aspinall Fight Next?
The UFC's backup plan is a former interim heavyweight champion and multiple-time title challenger: Ciryl Gane.
“The current plan right now, Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim championship," Sonnen said. "Now, I will back the moves. I will back the moves with full integrity in place because our overarching theme, our constitution itself within the sport of MMA is we fiercely adhere to the rules that we make up as we go. So, I’m on board and I like anything that ends in world championship.”
If Sonnen happens to be correct, Jones will remain the undisputed champion for another unspecified time period. Therefore, this would mean Aspinall would have to defend his interim title again to keep the fight alive.
Is it a risk worth taking? We'll soon find out.
