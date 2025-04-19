PFL star lands sharp spinning elbow to finish fan-favorite slugger
Alfie Davis has won his first-round lightweight tournament appearance in the PFL with a flashy spinning elbow finish over Clay Collard.
Davis was pulverized by Mansour Barnaoui in the 2024 championships but secured himself a spot in the lightweight tournament this year. PFL's 2025 tournament follows a single-elimination format, and 'The Axe Man' scored an emphatic knockout to move onto the semifinals.
This came over PFL fan-favorite Clay Collard, a dogged striker known for putting on a show.
ALSO READ: PFL Kasanganay vs. Edwards preview
Following some patented front-foot pressure from Collard in the first round, Davis found a home for his counter striking. Already having feinted a spin moments prior, Davis found Collard's rhythm on a takedown attempt and spun into an elbow.
It landed on Collard's temple, dropping him like a sack of potatoes. Amazingly, Collard found his way to his feet through a barrage of punches, but it wasn't enough. The referee called a stop to the action after more follow-up blows from Davis.
Progressing in the tournament, Davis will fight dangerous grappler Brent Primus - a tough matchup for certain.
