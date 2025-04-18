Charles Oliveira makes bold demands for next UFC fight
Charles Oliveira knows exactly what he wants at this point in his UFC career.
'Do Bronx' has retained No. 1-lightweight contender status after defeating Michael Chandler in their rematch at UFC 309, and is avidly chasing a rematch with Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev clubbed and subbed Oliveira in their first fight in 2022, which remains Oliveira's last shot at the title. A close fight with Arman Tsarukyan would thwart his next attempt.
With the lightweight title picture heating up, Oliveira has some express demands for his next fight...
Title shot or bust, Charles Oliveira doesn't want a No. 1-contender fight
Speaking with PVT, Oliveira clarified whether he is avoiding Ilia Topuria at lightweight. He also addressed potential money fights with Paddy Pimblett for No. 1-contender status.
His answer was a mix of yes and no...
"I'm looking for the title. I never run away from anyone, I never have," Oliveira clarified. ". . . I'm ready to fight any of these guys. . . . If it's for the title, why not fight Ilia Topuria?
"I'm looking for the title. I don't want to fight another fight just to wait for the title, no. That doesn't interest me. I want to fight for the title.
"[...] I don't even think about [money fights with Pimblett etc.]. I'm thinking about a title, so I can't be thinking about the guys who are below me..."[Translation h/t Championship Rounds]
It's been three months since Oliveira's last Octagon appearance, and he still has no fight news. Unfortunately for 'Do Bronx', Topuria claims the UFC promised him a title shot if he vacated his belt to move to lightweight.
On the flip side, Pimblett explicitly called out Oliveira for a fight after mauling Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12—there isn't a better fight for Oliveira that doubles as a big-money opportunity and also a title eliminator.
