Dana White reveals the price he paid to keep UFC alive in 2020

The UFC was ready to do the unthinkable in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.

Zain Bando

May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC president Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 274 at the Arizona Federal Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC president Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 274 at the Arizona Federal Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White has maintained an unfiltered personality for several years and, since the onset of the COVID pandemic, has openly discussed how proud he was of the UFC and his employees for continuing to put on fights without fans from May 2020 to April 2021.

Appearing on Khloe Kardashian’s recently-launched podcast “Khloe in Wonder Land,” White opened up about this tumultuous time period and how he was willing to do anything to keep the UFC alive.

"Not a pay cut, I was going to give up my salary and bonus,” White said. “If I was wrong and we couldn’t make it through COVID, then the company would take the hit. There’s no way in hell that I was going to let that happen. We were either gonna figure this out or we were gonna all go down together.”

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; An overall view of the octagon before the fight between Rose Namajunas (red gloves) and Tracy Cortez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Where Is The UFC At Post-Pandemic?

The UFC did figure it out. The summer and fall of 2020 were arguably two of the hottest periods for MMA and the sport’s worldwide leader as the promotion saw several of its biggest stars compete (or retire). These included Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Stipe Miocic, Kamaru Usman, and many others.

Turning back to the present, the UFC couldn’t be more of a well-oiled machine. Minus the odd off week here and there, it hosts at minimum 42 events a year and has enhanced its growth and popularity in more ways than one. Whether it’s viral highlight-reel finishes or White appearing at UFC headquarters to announce upcoming fights, the promotion has the formula down to a science.

Whether loved or hated, White's tenure at the helm still shows that the UFC will remain the dominant player in MMA for years to come.

The question remains whether anything will change regarding who overtakes the No. 1 spot, but it looks unlikely at present.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

