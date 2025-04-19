Dana White reveals the price he paid to keep UFC alive in 2020
UFC CEO Dana White has maintained an unfiltered personality for several years and, since the onset of the COVID pandemic, has openly discussed how proud he was of the UFC and his employees for continuing to put on fights without fans from May 2020 to April 2021.
Appearing on Khloe Kardashian’s recently-launched podcast “Khloe in Wonder Land,” White opened up about this tumultuous time period and how he was willing to do anything to keep the UFC alive.
"Not a pay cut, I was going to give up my salary and bonus,” White said. “If I was wrong and we couldn’t make it through COVID, then the company would take the hit. There’s no way in hell that I was going to let that happen. We were either gonna figure this out or we were gonna all go down together.”
Where Is The UFC At Post-Pandemic?
The UFC did figure it out. The summer and fall of 2020 were arguably two of the hottest periods for MMA and the sport’s worldwide leader as the promotion saw several of its biggest stars compete (or retire). These included Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Stipe Miocic, Kamaru Usman, and many others.
Turning back to the present, the UFC couldn’t be more of a well-oiled machine. Minus the odd off week here and there, it hosts at minimum 42 events a year and has enhanced its growth and popularity in more ways than one. Whether it’s viral highlight-reel finishes or White appearing at UFC headquarters to announce upcoming fights, the promotion has the formula down to a science.
Whether loved or hated, White's tenure at the helm still shows that the UFC will remain the dominant player in MMA for years to come.
The question remains whether anything will change regarding who overtakes the No. 1 spot, but it looks unlikely at present.
More MMA Knockout News
- PFL 2025: Kasanganay vs. Edwards results & highlights
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. sends stern warning to Jake Paul
- MMA fighter throws mouthpiece at opponent after winning by rare submission
- Boxing star Jake Paul announces next fight opponent
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.