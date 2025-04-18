MMA Knockout

PFL 2025: Kasanganay vs. Edwards results & highlights

Mathew Riddle

PFL

PFL returns tonight with their opening round of the lightweight and middleweight 2025 tournaments.

Fighters vie for their shot at a grand cash prize, following a single-elimination tournament that kicks any loser from the fray. Headlining the card is 2023 light heavyweight winner Impa Kasanganay, taking on former Bellator middleweight title challenger Fabian Edwards.

MMA Knockout will be here to provide live results and highlights for the event, which will go live at 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST. Until then, familiarize yourself with the event using our PFL 2025: Kasanganay vs. Edwards preview.

Kasanganay vs. Edwards promotional material, landscape
PFL

PFL 3: World Tournament results and highlights

Bout order, descending (subject to change)

  • Robert Watley vs. Tony Caruso
  • Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
  • Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci
  • Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
  • Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis
  • Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards

*Results will display here*

Aaron Jeffery defeats Murad Ramazanov by Split Decision

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published |Modified
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/PFL