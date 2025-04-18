PFL 2025: Kasanganay vs. Edwards results & highlights
PFL returns tonight with their opening round of the lightweight and middleweight 2025 tournaments.
Fighters vie for their shot at a grand cash prize, following a single-elimination tournament that kicks any loser from the fray. Headlining the card is 2023 light heavyweight winner Impa Kasanganay, taking on former Bellator middleweight title challenger Fabian Edwards.
MMA Knockout will be here to provide live results and highlights for the event, which will go live at 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST. Until then, familiarize yourself with the event using our PFL 2025: Kasanganay vs. Edwards preview.
PFL 3: World Tournament results and highlights
Bout order, descending (subject to change)
- Robert Watley vs. Tony Caruso
- Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov
- Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci
- Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman
- Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis
- Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson
- Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards
*Results will display here*
Aaron Jeffery defeats Murad Ramazanov by Split Decision
