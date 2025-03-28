MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg weigh-ins live stream & results

Check out a live stream and results from the weigh-ins for UFC Mexico.

Drew Beaupre

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The UFC returns to Mexico City for a UFC Fight Night event tomorrow (March 29), and today 26 fighters will step on the scale to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining fight is a pivotal flyweight matchup between two-time titleholder Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Steve Erceg.

“The Assassin Baby” will look to thrill the fans in his home country and secure back-to-back wins after handing Amir Albazi his first UFC loss in November, while Erceg currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after falling to current Flyweight Champion Alexander Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

READ MORE: UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights against Steve Erceg (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena.
Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights against Steve Erceg (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

UFC Mexico Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

Manuel Torres and Drew Dober will square off in the night’s co-main event after Kelvin Gastelum tries to celebrate his recently-announced Hall of Fame induction when he meets Joe Pyfer.

Chris Curtis (red gloves) fights Kelvin Gastelum (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena.
Chris Curtis (red gloves) fights Kelvin Gastelum (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Flyweights Ronaldo Rodriguez and Kevin Borjas will open the main card, which is rounded out by a pair of bantamweight matchups with Raul Rosas Jr. taking on Vince Morales and Saimon Oliveira welcoming David Martinez to the UFC.

READ MORE: UFC veteran and former Bellator double-champion parts ways with the PFL

The weigh-ins for UFC Mexico are set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 28. You can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of MMA Junkie.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for full card predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg.

UFC Fight Night Mexico Main Card

Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg

Co-Main Event: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober

• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales

• David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira

• Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

UFC Fight Night Mexico Preliminary Card

• Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara

• Ateba Gautier vs. Jose Media

• Melquizael Costa vs. Christian Rodriguez

• Julia Polastri vs. Lupita Godinez

• Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel

• Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda

• Austin Hubbard vs. MarQuel Mederos

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News