UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg weigh-ins live stream & results
The UFC returns to Mexico City for a UFC Fight Night event tomorrow (March 29), and today 26 fighters will step on the scale to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s headlining fight is a pivotal flyweight matchup between two-time titleholder Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Steve Erceg.
“The Assassin Baby” will look to thrill the fans in his home country and secure back-to-back wins after handing Amir Albazi his first UFC loss in November, while Erceg currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after falling to current Flyweight Champion Alexander Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
UFC Mexico Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
Manuel Torres and Drew Dober will square off in the night’s co-main event after Kelvin Gastelum tries to celebrate his recently-announced Hall of Fame induction when he meets Joe Pyfer.
Flyweights Ronaldo Rodriguez and Kevin Borjas will open the main card, which is rounded out by a pair of bantamweight matchups with Raul Rosas Jr. taking on Vince Morales and Saimon Oliveira welcoming David Martinez to the UFC.
The weigh-ins for UFC Mexico are set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 28. You can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of MMA Junkie.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for full card predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg.
UFC Fight Night Mexico Main Card
• Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg
• Co-Main Event: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober
• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales
• David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira
• Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
UFC Fight Night Mexico Preliminary Card
• Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara
• Ateba Gautier vs. Jose Media
• Melquizael Costa vs. Christian Rodriguez
• Julia Polastri vs. Lupita Godinez
• Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel
• Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda
• Austin Hubbard vs. MarQuel Mederos
