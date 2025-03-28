MMA Knockout

Conor McGregor snubs UFC and boxing: ‘Bare knuckle is leagues above’

Conor McGregor raises eyebrows with his latest assessment of MMA, boxing, and BKFC.

Mathew Riddle

Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor has made a startling assessment of boxing and MMA in his latest comparisons to bare knuckle boxing.

McGregor joined BKFC as a co-owner in 2024 and has done well to promote his product. Despite making his fortune in boxing, and his fame in MMA, 'The Notorious' doesn't place them above his new project.

The news comes as a shock to combat sports fans who have been anticipating his return to the cage for the better part of four years.

Conor McGregor injured at UFC 264
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor says bare knuckle boxing is 'highest level' game

Speaking at the BKFC Hollywood post-event press conference, McGregor remarked that the atmosphere and action at BKFC events is unparalleled.

"[BKFC is] so pure, it's the purest form," McGregor remarked. "... I came up under these men [Dana White, Fertitta brothers]; they were my mentors. What was always prevalent to those gentlemen was to get the audience into the arena because once you get them into the arena, that's it's over.

"... The live-action at the events we have is unmatched, and I come from all the games. I come from [boxing and MMA], and the highest-highest level of both forms - bare knuckle is leagues above both of them."

UFC currently struggles with live audiences at their events, as fans express disdain for APEX Fight Nights. Fortunately, a new broadcast deal and renewed urgency could refresh the product.

McGregor is also still under contract with the UFC. 'The Notorious' remarked, ' MMA is suffering' while sidelined by injuries and court appearances. He intends to run for the Irish Presidency, with many fans and pundits writing him off as fully retired.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

Home/News