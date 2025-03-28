Conor McGregor snubs UFC and boxing: ‘Bare knuckle is leagues above’
Conor McGregor has made a startling assessment of boxing and MMA in his latest comparisons to bare knuckle boxing.
McGregor joined BKFC as a co-owner in 2024 and has done well to promote his product. Despite making his fortune in boxing, and his fame in MMA, 'The Notorious' doesn't place them above his new project.
The news comes as a shock to combat sports fans who have been anticipating his return to the cage for the better part of four years.
Conor McGregor says bare knuckle boxing is 'highest level' game
Speaking at the BKFC Hollywood post-event press conference, McGregor remarked that the atmosphere and action at BKFC events is unparalleled.
"[BKFC is] so pure, it's the purest form," McGregor remarked. "... I came up under these men [Dana White, Fertitta brothers]; they were my mentors. What was always prevalent to those gentlemen was to get the audience into the arena because once you get them into the arena, that's it's over.
"... The live-action at the events we have is unmatched, and I come from all the games. I come from [boxing and MMA], and the highest-highest level of both forms - bare knuckle is leagues above both of them."
UFC currently struggles with live audiences at their events, as fans express disdain for APEX Fight Nights. Fortunately, a new broadcast deal and renewed urgency could refresh the product.
McGregor is also still under contract with the UFC. 'The Notorious' remarked, ' MMA is suffering' while sidelined by injuries and court appearances. He intends to run for the Irish Presidency, with many fans and pundits writing him off as fully retired.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg weigh-ins live stream & results
- UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change
- Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals if he’d actually fight Jake Paul
- UFC’s newest rival debuts with Holly Holm and three former champions
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.