Eddie Hall set for MMA debut against 26-fight World's Strongest Man
Eddie Hall's next foray into the world of professional mixed martial arts is a done deal, and his opponent is no pushover.
Hall went viral for knocking out his undersized opponent in a freakshow 2 vs. 1 fight in June 2024, and he also suffered a defeat to infamous strongman rival Hafthor Bjornsson in an exhibition boxing match in 2022. Now, 'The Beast' levels the playing field by fighting another strongman in a sanctioned cage fight.
Eddie Hall to make professional MMA debut against KSW veteran Mariusz Pudzianowski
As per Hall and KSW on social media, 'The Beast' will square off against KSW veteran and five-time World's Strongest Man winner Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105 on April 26. The fight will be billed as the 'World's Strongest Fight.'
48-year-old Pudzianowski is a veteran of 26 professional MMA fights, and currently rides a two-fight losing streak. On the other hand, Hall will be making his professional debut.
