Conor McGregor’s latest words all but confirm what fans feared
After keeping fight fans on the hook for four years, Conor McGregor might have confirmed his retirement in the latest statement.
It's been a rough few years for 'The Notorious' as he broke his tibia against Dustin Poirier in 2021 and was later found liable of sexual assault by the Irish High Court in 2024. Fans and pundits believed this would derail the fighting superstar, but instead, McGregor met with Donald Trump and highlighted plans to enter Irish politics with the vision of leading the country.
McGregor also enjoys co-ownership of BKFC, where he not only snubbed UFC and boxing in favor of his promotion but also alluded to a permanent career change.
Conor McGregor hints at UFC retirement as political career looms
Speaking at the BKFC Hollywood post-event presser, McGregor discussed a potential comeback in MMA, but quickly trailed off as he reflected on jumping into politics.
"I've got two fights on the [UFC] contract," McGregor explained. "I'm in negotiations --- last week something happened to me, I went to the White House, and my heart bleeds for my country right now.
"There's a lot of stuff going on back home. I'm happy with what I've done, you know? There's something else for me that's in my gut right now... Greatness don't rush, and right now, Ireland is in my thoughts."
Conor McGregor has 'close to zero' chance of becoming Irish President
Despite endorsements from some of the most powerful men in the world, McGregor has 'two hurdles' to overcome if he wants a chance of becoming Irish President, says Trinity College Dublin professor of political science, Gail McElroy, in an interview with Sky.
"[His chances are] close to zero," McElroy told Sky. "There's two hurdles. First, you have to get nominated and then you have to win a majority of the vote. Both of those hurdles are almost insurmountable [for McGregor]."
The Citizens Information of Ireland states that to be eligible for election, one needs to be nominated by one of the following:
- 'At least' 20 members of the Oireachtas (Parliament)
- 'At least' four local authorities
- Self-nomination as a former or retiring President
An opinion poll by the Irish Independent in December 2023 showed that eight percent of participants would vote 'yes' for McGregor if he ran for public office. Public opinion has remained negative for McGregor in light of his scandals, as once-loyal fans removed McGregor's murals from recreational spaces, among other forms of protest.
