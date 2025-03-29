Cain Velasquez offered multi-fight contract 'as soon as he's free' from prison
Cain Velasquez has an offer on the table once his prison sentence is up.
This week, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was sentenced to five years in prison for an attempted murder charge stemming from Feb. 2022. During a high-speed chase, Velasquez allegedly shot at Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting his 4-year-old son at a daycare.
Instead, Velasquez hit Goularte's stepfather in the arm, going to jail for 8 months before being let out on $1M bail.
Cain Velasquez did get credit for time served (1,283 days) with house arrest and ankle monitor included, meaning he would get out in 1.5 years following his sentencing at the Santa Clara County Court in San Jose, CA on Monday.
The retired Velasquez hasn't fought since 2019 and it's hard to imagine he would again after getting out of prison. However, the offer apparently stands from ex-UFC, BKFC star Mike Perry's new promotion.
Dirty Boxing Offers Cain Velasquez Contract Once He's Out
Dirty Boxing was founded last Fall, a fresh take on combat sports with four-once gloves, striking-only, no kicks allowed, and ground and pound.
Former UFC stars have taken part in the new promotion such as Yoel Romero and former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski, both fighters winning in their forties.
"#FreeCain Dirty Boxing Championship will offer multi-fight contract to Cain Velasquez as soon as he's free!" the promotion posted on Friday.
Velasquez will likely be 46 at the time of his release, having the opportunity to cash in on more fights in the Dirty Boxing ring if he so chooses.
Cain Velasquez was 36 at the time of his final UFC fight against Francis Ngannou. In recent years, we've seen the former champion compete in pro wrestling at Lucha Libre in Mexico.
Velasquez had two title reigns as the UFC Heavyweight Champion and currently holds to the longest single-stretch title reign in UFC heavyweight history.
