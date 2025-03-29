UFC parts ways with heavyweight knockout artist after 4-year ban
UFC has parted ways with another mainstay fighter following a four-year suspension.
Walt Harris released from UFC roster
The UFC heavyweight division is already shallow, with an estimated 30 athletes on the roster, but now it's one less with the removal of Walt Harris. Harris was suspended in 2021 for four years after an anti-doping violation, and has now been officially removed from the roster.
Harris was a veteran of 16 UFC fights, winning six of them. He headlined one Fight Night against MMA veteran Alistair Overeem in May 2020, where he was finished with strikes in the second round. Harris' doping violation came after a three-fight skid.
While it lasted, Harris was one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster and never won by decision. He unfortunately lost his stepdaughter in 2019, Aniah Blanchard, who was kidnapped and murdered. Harris was knocked out by Overeem around this time and never recouped.
With any luck, the UFC will support Harris with a desk job, as he has showed great promise before.
