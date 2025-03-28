Alex Pereira suggests major UFC rule overhaul to stop boring fights
In light of his recent loss at UFC 313, Alex Pereira has suggested changing the Unified Rules of MMA to eliminate certain gameplans.
'Poatan' was defeated by Magomed Ankalaev in a tight decision. What tipped the fight in Ankalaev's favor was over a round of control time, mostly accumulated by holding Pereira against the cage and fighting for dominant control.
Despite also being out struck by 30 significant strikes and defending 12 takedowns, Pereira believes he did enough to win at UFC 313, and believes a certain change to the rules would benefit the UFC product.
Alex Pereira suggests rule change to stop non-damaging cage control in UFC fights
Cage stalling, or wall walking is one of the biggest turn-offs to the casual MMA audience. Fighters enter the clinch and pummel for a dominant position against the cage without attempting to damage one-another.
It's not an entertaining watch, but it is the meta of contemporary MMA. Conor McGregor believes this is why MMA is 'suffering,' and not even Pereira is immune to lackluster battles at the cageside.
"I think we should change these rules," Pereira told Ariel Helwani. "If a person puts another person on the fence, they have to be there hurting [their opponent]. But he [Ankalaev] did nothing."
UFC fighters will have to adapt to beat cage stallers [opinion]
This is the paradox of having a sport as loose as MMA; How can officials punish one aspect of a fight without rewarding another?
The nature of the UFC business model is that fighters double their pay on a win (show/win), so taking the safest route to victory is common sense. The issue lies in their victims, fighters, like Pereira, who can't compete from these positions and forfeit the fight.
It takes two to tango, and unfortunately Pereira lacked the knowhow or urgency to spin the fight in his favor when Ankalaev held him in these positions. Who can blame Ankalaev for taking the path of least resistance?
