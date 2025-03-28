Jorge Masvidal eyes UFC title, but one fight needs to happen first
Even at 40 years old, Jorge Masvidal is targeting a coveted UFC title.
'Gamebred' has had two cracks at undisputed gold, dropping both opportunities at the hands of Kamaru Usman during his lengthy reign. The Miami fighter might have been the inaugural BMF champion, but this isn't enough as he hints at a UFC return.
But before anything, he'd like a grudge fight against an old rival...
Jorge Masvidal wants Leon Edwards grudge fight before fighting for UFC title
Masvidal's rise to fame began by knocking out Darren Till at UFC London in 2019.
He was an underdog entering the fight, but his real viral moment came backstage, where he sucker punched future welterweight champion Leon Edwards and coined the catchphrase 'Three-piece and a soda.'
The Edwards-Masvidal fight never came to fruition in the UFC, but Masvidal is still willing to lay it all on the line for a shot at 'Rocky.'
Speaking on Submission Radio, Masvidal remarked, "If the UFC wants to make this happen [one last title run]. Give me the Leon fight, and then after that, I'll fight whoever has that damn belt. I know Dana is probably going to see this.
"[...] He's [Leon] fragile compared to me."
It's not too far-fetched that the UFC re-signs Masvidal, as he's a proven asset. They've been lax with their recent signings anyway, having Austin Vanderford fill in at UFC Seattle and also reportedly re-signing 34-year-old Kyoji Horiguchi after a decade away.
Despite this, it's wishful thinking to have Masvidal fight a top-five welterweight contender when he left the promotion on a four-fight losing streak
