UFC Mexico Rankings Update Causes Massive Shift in UFC Title Picture

There’s a new name in the mix for a UFC title shot following the results of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night card in Mexico City.

Taking place at the Arena CDMX on Saturday night, this year’s edition of UFC Mexico ended a three-year sellout streak for the promotion’s visits to the country but did see a number of Mexican fighters score significant wins throughout the card.

The night unfortunately did not end on a high note for the Mexican fans in attendance, as unranked flyweight contender Lone’er Kavanagh upset two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno in the main event after stepping up to replace Asu Almabayev on just a few weeks’ notice.

Lone'er Kavanagh Breaks Into Rankings With UFC Mexico Win

Kavanagh was competing in just his fourth UFC bout last weekend, but after defeating Moreno via unanimous decision he’s now debuted in the promotion’s official flyweight rankings at #6.

Lone'er Kavanagh during his fight with Brandon Moreno. | (Zuffa LLC)

The former Cage Warriors star extended his undefeated record to 7-0 and earned a UFC contract when he knocked out An Tuan Ho in a battle between unbeaten prospects on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024. After winning his first two UFC bouts, the 26-year-old was knocked out by Charles Johnson last August and was booked to return against ranked contender Bruno Silva next weekend before he accepted a massive opportunity to face Moreno in Mexico City.

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Amir Albazi (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Moreno now finds himself on a two-fight skid and is 2-3 overall since Alexandre Pantoja ended his second flyweight title reign at UFC 290. “The Assassin Baby” only dropped one spot in the flyweight rankings to #7, and several of the division’s lower-ranked contenders also dropped down slightly to make room for Kavanagh.

David Martinez Takes Marlon Vera's Bantamweight Rankings

It didn’t produce the same kind of major rankings shift that Kavanagh’s win did, but the UFC Mexico co-main event between David Martinez and Marlon Vera also produced a change in the UFC's bantamweight pecking order.

David Martinez defeated Marlon Vera in the UFC Mexico co-main event. | (Zuffa LLC)

Also a contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series, Martinez vaulted into the UFC rankings when he stepped up to face Rob Font on last year’s Noche UFC card and defeated the longtime bantamweight veteran via unanimous decision. That followed a first-round knockout of Saimon Oliveira in his promotional debut, and Martinez moved up one spot to #9 in the bantamweight Top 15 after defeating Vera last weekend.

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

“Chito” now finds himself on a four-fight skid that began at UFC 299 when he fell short in a rematch with Sean O’Malley that was contested for the UFC bantamweight title. Vera swapped spots with Martinez and now sits as the promotion’s #10 bantamweight contender following UFC Mexico.