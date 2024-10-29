UFC Fight Night Edmonton Preview – Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
The UFC heads north of this border this weekend to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for a UFC Fight Night card topped by two huge flyweight fights.
The Main Event
The main event will see former flyweight king Brandon Moreno attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on top contender Amir Albazi.
“The Assassin Baby” relinquished his flyweight belt to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 before he also dropped another split decision to Brandon Royval in February, and now Moreno has the chance to jump right back into the title conversation if he’s able to end Albazi’s six-fight win streak that has “The Prince” sitting at #3 in the UFC flyweight rankings.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is a possible women’s flyweight title eliminator fight between two-time Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield.
Namajunas has rebounded from a loss in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot with back-to-back
wins in UFC Fight Night main events, while Blanchfield is coming off her own meeting with Fiorot that saw “Cold Blooded” suffer the first loss of her UFC career.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
This huge heavyweight tilt provides Diniz with a chance to vault into the heavyweight rankings after kicking off his UFC career with two victories this year.
The Brazilian certainly won’t have an easy night of work in Edmonton, as he faces a former title challenger in Lewis that added to his record number of knockout-wins when he stopped Rodrigo Nascimento in a UFC Fight Night main event back in May.
Charles Jourdain vs. Victory Henry
This may not be the most high-profile matchup on the card, but it promises to be an entertaining scrap between a pair of well-rounded bantamweight fighters.
Jourdain will enter the night with a considerable amount of urgency after dropping back-to-back
fights and suffering a knockout-loss to Jean Silva in June, while Henry is coming off a lopsided win over Rani Yahya that should give him quite a bit of confidence heading into a matchup with “Air” in Edmonton.
Fighters To Watch
Mike Malott
Malott looked to have secured himself a spot in the welterweight rankings before Neil Magny pulled off a sensational comeback in the waning seconds of their fight at UFC 297.
“Proper” certainly can’t take this matchup with Trevin Giles lightly, but Giles is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses and it was Malott’s incredible finishing skills that earned him an opportunity to try and break into the welterweight Top 15 with that Magny matchup in January.
Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasudavicius has been continually underrated since joining the UFC off Contender Series in 2021, and in Edmonton she’ll have a chance to score her third win in a row when she meets a longtime promotional veteran in Ariane Da Silva.
Da Silva had a three-fight run of her own snapped in her last outing against Karine Silva, and if Jasudavicius can get by her it would likely set the Canadian up for a Top 10 women’s flyweight matchup the next time she steps into the Octagon.
Youssef Zalal
Following a lackluster first run with the UFC, Zalal has stormed back into the promotion with back-to-back finishes that have put him on a five-fight win streak overall.
“The Moroccan Devil” faces a stiff test in Edmonton against Jack Shore, but with the formerly-unbeaten Welshman currently on a 1-2 run across his last three fights it presents a huge opportunity for Zalal to collect another big UFC victory.
Main Card (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
• Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
• Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Muhoz
• Ariane Da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
• Jack Shore vs. Yoseff Zalal
• Alexander Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
• Serhiy Sidey vs. Garret Armfield
• Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
• Jamie-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic
