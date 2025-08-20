Is UFC moving Paddy Pimblett into position for a fight that changes everything?
UFC star Paddy Pimblett saw an unexpected rise in the lightweight rankings following UFC 319. He wasn't on the card, nor has he fought since April. Fans believe he's being groomed for a big fight.
'The Baddy' last defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 314, where he secured the No. 9 position in the 155 rankings. However, alongside some controversial changes to the pound-for-pound list, Pimblett saw some movement without even having to fight.
As of Tuesday, Pimblett moved up two spots to No. 7, surpassing Mateusz Gamrot and Beneil Dariush without lifting a finger. He falls behind Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Arman Tsarukyan, four of whom have had UFC title shots before.
Paddy Pimblett jumps lightweight rankings as fans suspect title push
UFC is never subtle with its plans, and despite Dana White denying Pimblett's face-off with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 as being planned, it certainly planted the seed for an England vs. Spain mega fight.
Being ranked eighth, Pimblett is one of the few top names who haven't fought for the belt before.
- Justin Gaethje is 0-2 in undisputed title shots.
- Charles Oliveira is 1-2, having fought Topuria at UFC 317.
- Max Holloway lost to Topuria at featherweight.
- Arman Tsarukyan technically had a shot at UFC 311, but pulled out with an injury the day before and still hasn't won back any favor with the promotion.
All these factors considered, it seems highly unlikely that Dan Hooker is the name to usurp Pimblett for a shot. 'The Hangman' is on a three-fight streak, but has been kept out of action with injuries.
Regardless, positioning Pimblett for a fight with reigning champion Topuria could shift multiple divisions. 'El Matador' is currently primed for a super fight with former champion Islam Makhachev. Should Makhachev win the welterweight throne, he'd ideally aim to become a double champion by reclaiming his lightweight belt.
Whether Makhachev meets with Pimblett or Topuria when he returns rests on whether these small changes are deliberately positioning 'The Baddy' for the biggest fight of his career.
