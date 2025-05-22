MMA Knockout

UFC analyst sends ultimatum to Jon Jones regarding Tom Aspinall fight

"Bones" still has yet to explicitly publicly state the "plans" he told the UFC.

It's May 22, and there is still no indication Jon Jones is going to fight Tom Aspinall to determine an undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Pundits like UFC and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas have been left frustrated that the fight hasn't happened yet, and more specifically, why there is such a long delay.

"There's no doubt about it, and you could say, 'Well, now you are keeping the title hostage,'" Atlas told Slingo regarding Jones' holdout. "Yeah, I'll use a strong word, because that's where you're going. And again, I think there's two different things here. One is personally as a competitor, as a champion. That word invokes more than just the ability to fight."

Teddy Atlas Rips UFC's Rules

Atlas noted that the biggest loser in this scenario is Aspinall, who has been inactive for nearly a year while waiting for Jones to make a decision.

Teddy Atlas on Jones-Aspinal
"But then comes the other thing. What are the rules?" Atlas asked about the UFC's responsibility in the ordeal.

There seems to be no right answer.

"What are the enforcements?" Atlas questioned. "What are the mechanisms in place in this sport, in this business? What are the rules, and are they being enforced? And if they're not being enforced, and they're not being obliged by, they're not being lived up to or paid attention to, then you know what the repercussions are."

Atlas said the UFC needs to do a better job of holding its champions to a higher standard, because if not, it's the same cycle over and over.

Jon Jones Has Yet To Reveal His Next Move Publicly

"There has to be an enforcement part of those rules," Atlas said. "You can't have rules if there's no enforcement of those rules. I mean, what's the sense of having rules?"

Jon Jones is still undecided on his UFC futur
It's unclear when a resolution, if any, will be reached. The UFC's fall schedule has not being fully revealed yet.

At some point, though, an answer will be released. With or without Jones, though, the promotion will roll on.

