Beloved UFC fan favorite set for pivotal Fight Night matchup in Las Vegas
One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster is set to return this summer for a pivotal matchup in Las Vegas.
The UFC’s summer schedule has finally started to take shape in recent weeks, with major PPV events and a number of title fights set for events in Newark, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Chicago.
There are plenty of UFC Fight Night events scattered throughout the weeks between those tent pole cards, and a UFC APEX show on August 9 has officially added another major fight following the recent news that middleweights Eryk Anders and Christian Leroy Duncan will square off at the event.
READ MORE: UFC analyst sends ultimatum to Jon Jones regarding Tom Aspinall fight
Angela Hill vs. Iasmin Lucindo Set For UFC Vegas 109
According to the report from Brazilian combat sports outlet Ag Fight, top-ranked strawweight contenders Angela Hill and Iasmin Lucindo have signed on to face each other at UFC Vegas 109 on August 9.
Now in her eighth consecutive year with the UFC after rejoining the promotion in 2017, Hill occupies the #12 spot in the UFC strawweight rankings and already kicked off 2025 with a split decision victory over Ketlen Souza in February.
The 40-year-old fan favorite has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years, as Hill is 5-2 across her last seven bouts and even scored the first submission of her career when she caught Luana Pinheiro with a “Performance of the Night”-winning guillotine choke in May of last year.
READ MORE: Future Hall of Famer highlights latest group of fighters removed from UFC roster
Lucindo Looks To Bounce Back Against Hill
Standing across from Hill on August 9 will be Brazil’s Lucindo, who joined the UFC in 2022 and is currently the promotion’s #8-ranked strawweight.
Lucindo came up short against then-undefeated contender Yazmin Jauregui in a 2022 matchup where both women made their respective Octagon debuts, but after that the 23-year-old scored four-straight wins and bested the likes of former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz and recently-retired top strawweight Marina Rodriguez.
The Brazilian had that momentum halted at UFC 313 when she dropped a decision to her countrywoman Amanda Lemos, and Lucindo’s matchup with Hill will now feature as part of a UFC Vegas 109 card that currently looks like this:
READ MORE: Paddy Pimblett accuses undefeated UFC star of favorable treatment
• Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill
• Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
• Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira
• Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko
More MMA Knockout News
- Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones delay is testing him more than injury
- 20-year-old Road to UFC phenom brutalizes undefeated fighter with 37-second KO
- Sean O’Malley brings in UFC GOAT to prepare for Merab Dvalishvili
- Robert Whittaker gives honest take on Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.