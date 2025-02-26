Alexander Volkanovski names ‘deserving’ contender he’d fight soon after UFC 314
Alexander Volkanovski has got a pretty good idea of what his second title reign would look like.
At his prime, the former UFC Featherweight Champion had four title defenses to his names before his belt was swept away by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, Volkanovski losing by KO. Volkanovski hasn't fought in a year since, his next assignment Diego Lopes for the recently-left vacant title.
No Title Shot For Movsar Evloev (Yet)
The featherweight title fight booked at UFC 314, there has been a lot of talk on whether Lopes deserved the golden opportunity. Yes, the Brazilian is coming off five wins, three of those over ranked contenders, but Lopes was defeated by top-ranked contender Movsar Evloev in his UFC debut back in 2023.
The 19-0 Evloev has won nine-straight fights in the Octagon, his last victory a decision effort over former champ Aljamain Sterling. Before that, #7-ranked Arnold Allen.
Volkanovski Weighs-In On Title Picture
On The Ariel Helwani Show, Alexander Volkanovski was asked who deserves to fight him for the vacant title.
"It's a tricky one. I always want to go by who earns it and stuff like that. But what is earning? Is earning being active, fighting anyone anywhere at a time?" Volkanovski added. "I think that's a lot of brownie points and that's deserving. But being undefeated and winning and being top contender, that's obviously deserving, too."
"I'll Fight Him 3 Months Later," Volkanovski On Evloev
With dreams of reminding the world how great he once was before losses to Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski plans to stay busy in 2025, claiming he could defend the title against Evloev as early as three months post-UFC 314.
"I'm winning the belt and I'll pull him out," Volkanovski said of Evloev. "He can probably just wait if he wants. I'm gonna talk to the UFC. I'll let him know. I'll fight him three months later, tell me the date that we can do it and I'll pull the shots that night... I think Movsar is definitely deserving as well."
"I can do everyone a favor and win the title and then give him the next fight anyway. So, we'll see. I'll talk to UFC, let him know that's the case."
Volkanovski will go down in UFC history as one of the most active champions, fighting six times in less than two years with a title always on the line.
