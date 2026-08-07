UFC Newcomer Pulled From Saturday's UFC Card on Late Notice

A fighter that was set to make his UFC debut this weekend was pulled from UFC Vegas 120 just two days before the event.

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas this weekend following visits to Abu Dhabi, UAE and Belgrade, Serbia with a UFC Fight Night card that’s headlined by an intriguing lightweight main event between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld.

A fight-week addition featuring UFC newcomers Gigi Canuto and Carol Foro brought the card up to a total of 12 scheduled bouts, but unfortunately another fighter booked to make his promotional debut has been pulled from the event.

Jessie Rosas Pulled From UFC Vegas 120 Before Weigh-In Day

The older brother of current UFC bantamweight star Raul Rosas Jr., Jessie Rosas was tabbed to make his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 120 opposite Miles Johns.

The 23-year-old just won the Ultimate Warrior Challenge bantamweight title in June and was set to bring a three-fight win streak into the matchup, but on Tuesday night news broke that he’d been pulled from UFC Vegas 120 due to a reported health issue.

Both Jessie and his brother Raul took to Instagram to clarify the situation, revealing that it was an apparent glove scratch on Jessie’s forehead that kept the UFC doctor from clearing him to fight.

One of Jessie Rosas' posts regarding the situation. | (Instagram

The late-notice decision could very well have left Johns without an opponent and reduced UFC Vegas 120 to only 11 fights, but Marcel Dorff confirmed the promotion acted quickly and is bringing Gianni Vazquez back to face Johns on Saturday night.

Gianni Vazquez Gets Another Short-Notice UFC Opportunity

A veteran of 20 professional MMA fights, Vazquez was also called in on extremely short notice to make his UFC debut in February against Farid Basharat following the withdrawal of Said Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old came into the night on a five-fight win streak but dropped a unanimous decision to Basharat, and he also unfortunately missed weight after signing on for the short-notice fight.

Vazquez was removed from the UFC roster not long after losing to Basharat, but he returned to the win column in May when he stopped Kamron Oritikov with strikes at Combate Global: Mexico vs. USA: Parte 2.

“Kriptonita” was preparing to face Adrian Garcia in what would have been his LFA debut on August 21, and Vazquez will be looking to put in a strong performance against Johns on Saturday night to try and make sure his second UFC stint lasts longer than the first one.

Johns will also be fighting with quite a bit of urgency at UFC Vegas 120, as he’s currently on a three-fight skid that began in late 2024.

UFC Vegas 120 Fight Card

Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld

Co-Main Event: Billy Quarantillo vs. Diego Ferreira

Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle

Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara

Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff

Steven Asplund vs. Guilhereme Pat

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes

Jose Montanha vs. Louie Sutherland

Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda

Miles Johns vs. Gianni Vazquez

Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira

Gigi Canuto vs. Carol Foro