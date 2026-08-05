UFC Card This Weekend Adds Surprise Fight Featuring UFC Newcomers

This weekend’s UFC card has added a short-notice fight featuring one of the contestants from the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Following a return to Abu Dhabi and the promotion’s debut card in Serbia, the UFC heads back home this weekend for another UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV.

UFC Vegas 120 features an intriguing lightweight headliner between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld, who is looking to continue an unbeaten start to his UFC career after knocking out Beneil Dariush in May.

Carol Foro vs. GiGi Canuto Added to UFC Vegas 120

Saturday’s UFC card admittedly isn’t the most star-studded affair and only featured 11 bouts as of the start of fight week, Léo Guimaraes reports that the event has received a late-notice addition in the form of a matchup between Brazilian strawweights Carol Foro and GiGi Canuto.

Both women will be making their respective UFC debuts, with Canuto coming as a bit of a surprise given that she was a contestant on the currently-airing Season 34 of the The Ultimate Fighter.

GiGi Canuto Set for UFC Debut After Loss on TUF

*SPOILERS FOR TUF 34*

Canuto was considered by many fans as a favorite to win the show and scored a first-round finish against Anita Karim in her opening bout, but the 23-year-old was stopped by Melissa Amaya in the semifinals in the most recent episode of the show.

Prior to TUF, Canuto put together a 7-1 record in professional MMA that’s seen her secure all but one of her wins via finish.

“Diamond” entered the show following three-straight wins, and she’ll be the second TUF 34 competitor to make her UFC debut after Anna Melisano (who lost Amaya in her first fight on the show) took on Dione Barbosa last month and was submitted late in the first round.

Carol Foro Stopped 6-Straight Opponents Before Winning UFC Contract

Canuto will attempt to move past her TUF setback this Saturday when she meets Foro, who earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year by defeating Shanelle Dyer.

Foro began her professional MMA career with back-to-back wins before dropping a decision to Bea Consuli in 2024, but she rebounded with an incredible run of six-straight knockouts leading up to her unanimous decision over Dyer on DWCS.

“Anabelle” was previously scheduled to make her UFC debut in March, but her original opponent Nicolle Caliari was forced to withdraw before Foro also had to pull out of a matchup with replacement opponent Stephanie Luciano.

With the addition of Canuto vs. Foro, UFC Vegas 120 is now set to go ahead this weekend with 12 scheduled fights.

UFC Vegas 120 Fight Card

Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld

Co-Main Event: Billy Quarantillo vs. Diego Ferreira

Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle

Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara

Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff

Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes

Jose Montanha vs. Louie Sutherland

Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda

Miles Johns vs. Jessie Rosas

Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira

GiGi Canuto vs. Carol Foro